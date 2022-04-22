Arlington 13, Douglas County West 11

Bellevue East 16, Omaha Northwest 4

Bellevue West 10, Omaha North 0

Creighton Preparatory School 14, Bennington 2

Elkhorn 5, Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian Academy 0

Elkhorn South 11, Omaha Westside 5

Fremont 19, Columbus 6

Lincoln Southeast 16, Papillion-LaVista 11

Lincoln Southwest 5, Elkhorn North 3

Millard North 14, Omaha Central 4

Millard South 5, Lincoln Southwest 3

Millard West 6, Gretna 4

Omaha Skutt Catholic 6, Omaha Gross Catholic 5

Ralston 6, Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 2

South Sioux City 18, Twin River 8

Waverly 9, Elkhorn North 6