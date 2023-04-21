Bellevue East 16, Omaha Buena Vista 0
Douglas County West 4, Twin River 3
Elkhorn North 18, Omaha Westview 8
Elkhorn North 6, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 3
Elkhorn South 2, Papillion-LaVista South 1
Fort Calhoun 15, South Sioux City 2
GACC-SS-WPB 15, Louisville 1
Grand Island 10, Omaha South 0
Gretna 5, Millard West 1
Hastings 10, Elkhorn 8
Hastings 17, Bennington 3
Lincoln East 8, Lincoln Southwest 7
Lincoln Southeast 6, Omaha Westside 5
Lincoln Southwest 7, Omaha Burke 1
Malcolm 9, Arlington 4
Millard South 2, Lincoln North Star 1
Nebraska City 15, Blair 8
Norris 17, Millard South 10
Norris 4, Lincoln North Star 3
Omaha Gross Catholic 10, Omaha Skutt Catholic 7
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 12, Omaha Westview 2
Papillion-LaVista 15, Lincoln Pius X 10
Platteview 4, Beatrice 1
Waverly 2, Omaha Burke 0
Waverly 6, Lincoln East 5