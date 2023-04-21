Bellevue East 16, Omaha Buena Vista 0

Douglas County West 4, Twin River 3

Elkhorn North 18, Omaha Westview 8

Elkhorn North 6, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 3

Elkhorn South 2, Papillion-LaVista South 1

Fort Calhoun 15, South Sioux City 2

GACC-SS-WPB 15, Louisville 1

Grand Island 10, Omaha South 0

Gretna 5, Millard West 1

Hastings 10, Elkhorn 8

Hastings 17, Bennington 3

Lincoln East 8, Lincoln Southwest 7

Lincoln Southeast 6, Omaha Westside 5

Lincoln Southwest 7, Omaha Burke 1

Malcolm 9, Arlington 4

Millard South 2, Lincoln North Star 1

Nebraska City 15, Blair 8

Norris 17, Millard South 10

Norris 4, Lincoln North Star 3

Omaha Gross Catholic 10, Omaha Skutt Catholic 7

Omaha Roncalli Catholic 12, Omaha Westview 2

Papillion-LaVista 15, Lincoln Pius X 10

Platteview 4, Beatrice 1

Waverly 2, Omaha Burke 0

Waverly 6, Lincoln East 5

