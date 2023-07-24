Ten area American Legion Seniors teams remain in play at four sites after weekend area tournament action.

B-3 at Elkhorn

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Waterloo-Valley 9, West Point 3

Wahoo 8, Arlington 0

Elkhorn Mt. Michael 2, Blair 1

SUNDAY’S GAMES

Waterloo-Valley 2, Blair 1

Fort Calhoun 4, Arlington 2

Wahoo 3, Elkhorn Mt. Michael 2

MONDAY’S GAMES

Game 12: 5 p.m. — Waterloo-Valley vs. Elkhorn Mt. Michael

Game 13: 8 p.m. — Wahoo vs. Fort. Calhoun

B-3 at Columbus

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Seward 21, O’Neill 0

Albion 5, Columbus Lakeview 2

Battle Creek 4, Wayne 2

SUNDAY’S GAMES

Wayne 10, Seward 1

Columbus Lakeview 4, Pierce 1

Battle Creek 5, Albion 0

MONDAY’S GAMES

Game 12: 5 p.m. — Albion vs. Wayne

Game 13: 8 p.m. — Battle Creek vs. Columbus Lakeview

B-5 at Central City

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Central City 22, Doniphan-Trumbull 0

York 19, St. Paul 9

Sutton 8, Aurora 1

SUNDAY’S GAMES

Central City 5, Aurora 1

Genoa Twin River 9, St. Paul 2

York 4, Sutton 2

MONDAY’S GAMES

Game 12: 5 p.m. — Sutton vs. Central City

Game 13: 8 p.m. — York vs. Genoa Twin River

C-1 at Hartington

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Wisner-Pilger 9, Creighton-Bloomfield 4

Crofton 11, Ponca 2

Hartington 9, Stanton 0

SUNDAY’S GAMES

Wisner-Pilger 1, Ponca 0

Hartington 6, Crofton 3

MONDAY’S GAMES

Game 9: 7 p.m. — Crofton vs. Wisner-Pilger

C-2 at Wakefield

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Tekamah-Herman 14, Randolph 9

Oakland 10, Wakefield 3

Pender 7, North Bend-Morse Bluff 6

SUNDAY’S GAMES

Wakefield 9, Tekamah-Herman 8

Pender 9, Oakland 1

MONDAY’S GAMES

Game 9: 7 p.m. — Oakland vs. Wakefield

C-7 at Valentine

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Hershland 19, Bridgeport 11

Imperial 8, Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley 6

Gordon-Rushville 14, Atkinson 4

SUNDAY’S GAMES

Hershland 16, Atkinson 1

Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley 10, Valentine 2

Imperial 11, Gordon-Rushville 3

MONDAY’S GAMES

Game 11: 5 p.m. — Hershland vs. Gordon-Rushville

Game 12: 7 p.m. — Imperial vs. Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley

Tags

In other news