Ten area American Legion Seniors teams remain in play at four sites after weekend area tournament action.
B-3 at Elkhorn
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Waterloo-Valley 9, West Point 3
Wahoo 8, Arlington 0
Elkhorn Mt. Michael 2, Blair 1
SUNDAY’S GAMES
Waterloo-Valley 2, Blair 1
Fort Calhoun 4, Arlington 2
Wahoo 3, Elkhorn Mt. Michael 2
MONDAY’S GAMES
Game 12: 5 p.m. — Waterloo-Valley vs. Elkhorn Mt. Michael
Game 13: 8 p.m. — Wahoo vs. Fort. Calhoun
B-3 at Columbus
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Seward 21, O’Neill 0
Albion 5, Columbus Lakeview 2
Battle Creek 4, Wayne 2
SUNDAY’S GAMES
Wayne 10, Seward 1
Columbus Lakeview 4, Pierce 1
Battle Creek 5, Albion 0
MONDAY’S GAMES
Game 12: 5 p.m. — Albion vs. Wayne
Game 13: 8 p.m. — Battle Creek vs. Columbus Lakeview
B-5 at Central City
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Central City 22, Doniphan-Trumbull 0
York 19, St. Paul 9
Sutton 8, Aurora 1
SUNDAY’S GAMES
Central City 5, Aurora 1
Genoa Twin River 9, St. Paul 2
York 4, Sutton 2
MONDAY’S GAMES
Game 12: 5 p.m. — Sutton vs. Central City
Game 13: 8 p.m. — York vs. Genoa Twin River
C-1 at Hartington
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Wisner-Pilger 9, Creighton-Bloomfield 4
Crofton 11, Ponca 2
Hartington 9, Stanton 0
SUNDAY’S GAMES
Wisner-Pilger 1, Ponca 0
Hartington 6, Crofton 3
MONDAY’S GAMES
Game 9: 7 p.m. — Crofton vs. Wisner-Pilger
C-2 at Wakefield
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Tekamah-Herman 14, Randolph 9
Oakland 10, Wakefield 3
Pender 7, North Bend-Morse Bluff 6
SUNDAY’S GAMES
Wakefield 9, Tekamah-Herman 8
Pender 9, Oakland 1
MONDAY’S GAMES
Game 9: 7 p.m. — Oakland vs. Wakefield
C-7 at Valentine
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Hershland 19, Bridgeport 11
Imperial 8, Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley 6
Gordon-Rushville 14, Atkinson 4
SUNDAY’S GAMES
Hershland 16, Atkinson 1
Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley 10, Valentine 2
Imperial 11, Gordon-Rushville 3
MONDAY’S GAMES
Game 11: 5 p.m. — Hershland vs. Gordon-Rushville
Game 12: 7 p.m. — Imperial vs. Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley