Golf NDN

OMAHA — Omaha’s Andy Sajevic won the 112th Nebraska Amateur Championship at Happy Hollow Club in Omaha on Thursday.

Sajevic won his first Nebraska Amateur 10 years ago, nearly to the day, at Happy Hollow. He triumphed again Thursday, shooting a final round 72 to cruise to a three-stroke win with a 281 total. It’s his fourth title, and first in seven years, putting him in the company with four others who have won at least four Nebraska Amateurs. Sajevic joins Alex Schaake, Rod Bliss Jr., Sam Reynolds and Bob Astleford in the four-time club. Sajevic also won the Nebraska Amateur in 2011 and 2013.

Sajevic was bogey-free for most of the day, taking the lead early as 54-hole leader Calvin Freeman of Table Rock dropped shots with bogeys on holes No. 4, 5 and 6. Freeman made double-bogey on No. 9 and Sajevic held a four-stroke lead at the turn.

Omaha’s Grant Jabenis, the first round leader, made a move with birdies on Nos. 9 and 10 to get within four strokes. However, he played the next three holes in 4-over par. Freeman also made a couple early bogeys on the back nine, while Sajevic continued to plug away, making seven straight pars to open the closing nine.

Sajevic made pars on Nos. 15 and 16, and went to the final two holes with a five-stroke lead over Freeman. He bogeyed the final two holes, but rolled in a five-foot putt on the 18th hole to seal his three-stroke win and his fourth title.

Freeman, who played college golf at Nebraska and now is the head coach at Southeast Community College, finished second. Husker golfer Tom Westenberger, Jabenis and Lincoln’s Nate Vontz rounded out the top five.

NOTE: Matthew Schaefer of Fordyce led three golfers from the Daily News’ coverage area by finishing tied for 18th. Tucker Knaak of Plainview tied for 34th and Ty Heimes of Battle Creek finished 62nd.

Nebraska Amateur Championship

1. Andy Sajevic, Omaha 70 70 69 72 — 281

2. Calvin Freeman, Table Rock 70 71 67 76 — 284

3. Tom Westenberger, Lincoln 71 72 71 72 — 286

4. Grant Jabenis, Omaha 66 77 69 75 — 287

5. Nate Vontz, Lincoln 75 78 64 71 — 288

6. Caleb Badura, Aurora 72 71 73 74 — 290

T7. David Easley, Lincoln 74 74 71 72 — 291

Conor Schubring, Crete 73 71 69 78 — 291

T9. William Amundsen, Bennington 79 74 68 71 — 292

John Lapour, Omaha 72 77 71 72 — 292

T11. Johnny Spellerberg, Bennington 72 73 74 74 — 293

Ryan Nietfeldt, Elkhorn 78 71 68 76 — 293

T13. Tristan Nelko, Plymouth 75 72 74 73 — 294

Matthew Quandt, Omaha 75 69 71 79 — 294

T15. Luke Gutschewski, Elkhorn 74 76 75 70 — 295

Dylan McCabe, Omaha 74 75 73 73 — 295

Trent Morrison, Omaha 72 76 72 75 — 295

T18. Charlie Zielinski, Omaha 76 74 76 70 — 296

Jay Moore, Lincoln 72 76 77 71 — 296

Matthew Schaefer, Fordyce 74 72 76 74 — 296

Josh Bartels, Lincoln 70 76 74 76 — 296

Alex Kubik, Aurora 72 70 75 79 — 296 T23. Travis Minzel, Lincoln 76 70 75 76 — 297

Jake Boor, Omaha 76 72 73 76 — 297

T25. Brian Csipkes, Gretna 74 70 81 73 — 298

Reed Malleck, York 74 74 76 74— 298

Andre Becerra Rivera, Bellevue 75 75 73 75 —298

Wes Bernt, Kearney 76 74 72 76 — 298

Vance Janssen, Blair 72 75 73 78 — 298

T30. Danny Woodhead, Elkhorn 78 70 80 71 — 299

Josh Peters, Omaha 74 77 75 73 — 299

Zach Hoffman, Omaha 75 74 74 76 — 299

Danny Woodhead, Elkhorn 78 70 80 71 — 299

33. Josh Wilson, Papillion 72 79 73 76— 300

T34. Jesse Talcott, Ashland 78 71 75 77 — 301

Tucker Knaak, Plainview 75 74 75 77 — 301

JT Hudson, Omaha 75 74 73 79 — 301

Dylan Heng, Omaha 74 75 78 74 — 301

T38. John Sajevic, Fremont 77 76 76 73 — 302

Roger Sack, Lincoln 75 78 75 74 — 302

Eric Peel, Omaha 72 78 74 78 — 302

T41. Mike Siwa, Omaha 78 76 77 72 — 303

Tanner Owen, Lincoln 73 76 74 80 — 303

Miles Russell, Omaha 77 72 76 78 — 303

T44. Alex Svehla, Lincoln 73 77 71 83 — 304

Rob Mullin, Omaha 73 74 80 77 — 304

T46. Christian Hall, Omaha 75 79 76 75 — 305

Scott Tridle, Lincoln 77 74 75 79 — 305

T48. Garrett Goldsberry, Davey 77 74 79 76 — 306

Blake Giroux, Bennington 70 78 77 81 — 306

T50. Glenn Bills, Grand Island 80 74 77 77 — 308

Will Wears, Omaha 80 74 73 81 — 308

Titus Tvrdy, Omaha 72 79 77 80 — 308

Connor Vandewege, Lincoln 75 73 79 81 — 308

Brett Hoffman, Kearney 76 71 81 80 — 308

55. Ethan Shaw, Aurora 77 76 75 81 — 309

56. Kolby Brown, Omaha 81 71 80 78 — 310

T57. Drew D’Ercole, Papillion 78 76 77 80 — 311

Jace Kratzenstein, Kearney 73 80 81 77 — 311

59. Jacob Hellman, Omaha 73 80 82 77 — 312

60. Andrew Whittaker, Elkhorn 76 77 82 78 — 313

61. Grant Johnson, Lincoln 78 75 81 80 — 314

62. Ty Heimes, Battle Creek 76 74 79 86 — 315

63. Will Topolski, Lincoln 76 78 91 83 — 328

Tags

In other news

NSIC delays start of fall sports competition

NSIC delays start of fall sports competition

WAYNE — With the health and safety of its member institutions’ communities, the importance of successful institutional campus reopening and the overall well-being of its student-athletes as its top priorities, the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Board of Directors on Monday unanimous…