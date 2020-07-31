OMAHA — Omaha’s Andy Sajevic won the 112th Nebraska Amateur Championship at Happy Hollow Club in Omaha on Thursday.
Sajevic won his first Nebraska Amateur 10 years ago, nearly to the day, at Happy Hollow. He triumphed again Thursday, shooting a final round 72 to cruise to a three-stroke win with a 281 total. It’s his fourth title, and first in seven years, putting him in the company with four others who have won at least four Nebraska Amateurs. Sajevic joins Alex Schaake, Rod Bliss Jr., Sam Reynolds and Bob Astleford in the four-time club. Sajevic also won the Nebraska Amateur in 2011 and 2013.
Sajevic was bogey-free for most of the day, taking the lead early as 54-hole leader Calvin Freeman of Table Rock dropped shots with bogeys on holes No. 4, 5 and 6. Freeman made double-bogey on No. 9 and Sajevic held a four-stroke lead at the turn.
Omaha’s Grant Jabenis, the first round leader, made a move with birdies on Nos. 9 and 10 to get within four strokes. However, he played the next three holes in 4-over par. Freeman also made a couple early bogeys on the back nine, while Sajevic continued to plug away, making seven straight pars to open the closing nine.
Sajevic made pars on Nos. 15 and 16, and went to the final two holes with a five-stroke lead over Freeman. He bogeyed the final two holes, but rolled in a five-foot putt on the 18th hole to seal his three-stroke win and his fourth title.
Freeman, who played college golf at Nebraska and now is the head coach at Southeast Community College, finished second. Husker golfer Tom Westenberger, Jabenis and Lincoln’s Nate Vontz rounded out the top five.
NOTE: Matthew Schaefer of Fordyce led three golfers from the Daily News’ coverage area by finishing tied for 18th. Tucker Knaak of Plainview tied for 34th and Ty Heimes of Battle Creek finished 62nd.
Nebraska Amateur Championship
1. Andy Sajevic, Omaha 70 70 69 72 — 281
2. Calvin Freeman, Table Rock 70 71 67 76 — 284
3. Tom Westenberger, Lincoln 71 72 71 72 — 286
4. Grant Jabenis, Omaha 66 77 69 75 — 287
5. Nate Vontz, Lincoln 75 78 64 71 — 288
6. Caleb Badura, Aurora 72 71 73 74 — 290
T7. David Easley, Lincoln 74 74 71 72 — 291
Conor Schubring, Crete 73 71 69 78 — 291
T9. William Amundsen, Bennington 79 74 68 71 — 292
John Lapour, Omaha 72 77 71 72 — 292
T11. Johnny Spellerberg, Bennington 72 73 74 74 — 293
Ryan Nietfeldt, Elkhorn 78 71 68 76 — 293
T13. Tristan Nelko, Plymouth 75 72 74 73 — 294
Matthew Quandt, Omaha 75 69 71 79 — 294
T15. Luke Gutschewski, Elkhorn 74 76 75 70 — 295
Dylan McCabe, Omaha 74 75 73 73 — 295
Trent Morrison, Omaha 72 76 72 75 — 295
T18. Charlie Zielinski, Omaha 76 74 76 70 — 296
Jay Moore, Lincoln 72 76 77 71 — 296
Matthew Schaefer, Fordyce 74 72 76 74 — 296
Josh Bartels, Lincoln 70 76 74 76 — 296
Alex Kubik, Aurora 72 70 75 79 — 296 T23. Travis Minzel, Lincoln 76 70 75 76 — 297
Jake Boor, Omaha 76 72 73 76 — 297
T25. Brian Csipkes, Gretna 74 70 81 73 — 298
Reed Malleck, York 74 74 76 74— 298
Andre Becerra Rivera, Bellevue 75 75 73 75 —298
Wes Bernt, Kearney 76 74 72 76 — 298
Vance Janssen, Blair 72 75 73 78 — 298
T30. Danny Woodhead, Elkhorn 78 70 80 71 — 299
Josh Peters, Omaha 74 77 75 73 — 299
Zach Hoffman, Omaha 75 74 74 76 — 299
33. Josh Wilson, Papillion 72 79 73 76— 300
T34. Jesse Talcott, Ashland 78 71 75 77 — 301
Tucker Knaak, Plainview 75 74 75 77 — 301
JT Hudson, Omaha 75 74 73 79 — 301
Dylan Heng, Omaha 74 75 78 74 — 301
T38. John Sajevic, Fremont 77 76 76 73 — 302
Roger Sack, Lincoln 75 78 75 74 — 302
Eric Peel, Omaha 72 78 74 78 — 302
T41. Mike Siwa, Omaha 78 76 77 72 — 303
Tanner Owen, Lincoln 73 76 74 80 — 303
Miles Russell, Omaha 77 72 76 78 — 303
T44. Alex Svehla, Lincoln 73 77 71 83 — 304
Rob Mullin, Omaha 73 74 80 77 — 304
T46. Christian Hall, Omaha 75 79 76 75 — 305
Scott Tridle, Lincoln 77 74 75 79 — 305
T48. Garrett Goldsberry, Davey 77 74 79 76 — 306
Blake Giroux, Bennington 70 78 77 81 — 306
T50. Glenn Bills, Grand Island 80 74 77 77 — 308
Will Wears, Omaha 80 74 73 81 — 308
Titus Tvrdy, Omaha 72 79 77 80 — 308
Connor Vandewege, Lincoln 75 73 79 81 — 308
Brett Hoffman, Kearney 76 71 81 80 — 308
55. Ethan Shaw, Aurora 77 76 75 81 — 309
56. Kolby Brown, Omaha 81 71 80 78 — 310
T57. Drew D’Ercole, Papillion 78 76 77 80 — 311
Jace Kratzenstein, Kearney 73 80 81 77 — 311
59. Jacob Hellman, Omaha 73 80 82 77 — 312
60. Andrew Whittaker, Elkhorn 76 77 82 78 — 313
61. Grant Johnson, Lincoln 78 75 81 80 — 314
62. Ty Heimes, Battle Creek 76 74 79 86 — 315
63. Will Topolski, Lincoln 76 78 91 83 — 328