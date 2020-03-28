The eighth annual Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic rosters were released Friday by Mike Sunderman, president of the event’s board of directors.
The football game will be played on Saturday, June 13, at Veterans Memorial Field in Norfolk. Kickoff is scheduled for noon.
Sunderman stated that the board is continuing to plan for the game in light of concerns surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak. A final decision will be made closer to that date.
Steve Neptune of West Holt High School will be heading up the Red NEN All-Star team. He will be assisted by Justin Jordan of Lutheran High Northeast, Joe Kvidera of Emerson-Hubbard, Chris Nemetz of West Holt, Colin Schurman of Stuart and Cody Volk of Pender.
Dan Maresh of Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decator will lead the White NEN All-Star team. His staff will include Mason Alitz of BRLD, T.J Hilsinger of BRLD, Shon King of Norfolk High School, Rusty Rautenberg of Elkhorn Valley and David Stricklin of Humphrey St. Francis.
This year’s football officials, including position and hometown are Bryan Daum, referee (Battle Creek), Jeff Keagle, umpire (Wakefield), Chris Barry, head linesman (Battle Creek), Brian Chapman, line judge (Battle Creek), and Nate Hahne, back judge (Norfolk).
Red team roster
Jacob Aitken, South Sioux City; Ashtin Arens, Norfolk Catholic; Blake Bartos, Wayne; Rex Becker, Hartington Cedar Catholic; Cameron Bettenhausen, Norfolk Catholic; Clay Curtis, Creighton; Dylan Dendinger, Hartington-Newcastle; Evan Donner, Wakefield; Tyrus Eischeid, Wayne; Dalton Freeman, Pierce; Benjamin Gebhardt, Lutheran High Northeast; Peyton Haahr, Hartington Cedar Catholic; Thad Hazen, Creighton; Kage Heisinger, Pierce; Eric Hoesing, Hartington Cedar Catholic; Jacob Huerta, Homer; Cade Janke, Wayne; Logan Johnson, Bloomfield; Brogan Jones, Allen; Gunnar Jorgensen, Wayne; Jaxson Kant, Lutheran High Northeast; Jacob Keiser, Hartington Cedar Catholic; Andy Knapp, Crofton; Brandon Kneifl, Ponca; Tanner Koss, Lutheran High Northeast; Alex Lammers, Norfolk Catholic; Robbie Lovejoy, Winnebago; Shaye Morten, Hartington-Newcastle; Jacob Ngeleka, South Sioux City; Carson Oestreich, Pierce; Jarrin Sage, Crofton; Joseph Seger, Atkinson West Holt; Benjamin Slaymaker, Atkinson West Holt; Brett Tinker, Pierce; Sam Van Metre, Creighton; Brayden Zimmerer, Creighton.
White team roster
Laurence Brands, Oakland-Craig; Bryce Classen, Humphrey; Kolby Dean, O’Neill; Mason Dimon, Wisner-Pilger; Aaron Disher, West Point Guardian Angels CC; Evan Foltz, Humphrey St. Francis; William Gatzemeyer, Bancroft-Rosalie; Colby Heller, Wisner-Pilger; Jacob Hoffmann, Plainview; Jake Jensen, Norfolk High; Blake Johnson, Oakland-Craig; Jaxon Johnson, Bancroft-Rosalie; Joshua Klabenes, Chambers; Slate Kraft, Battle Creek; Luke Kramer, Bancroft-Rosalie; Cole Long, Norfolk High; Ian Lundquist, Oakland-Craig; Eli Macke, Orchard; Dylan Mettler, Battle Creek; Alex Miller, Hooper Logan View; Jace Monday, Norfolk High; Trevor Pfeifer, Humphrey St. Francis; Kaleb Pofahl, Neligh-Oakdale; Conor Ramold, Elgin Pope John Central Catholic; Luke Rocheford, Howells-Dodge; Avery Rosales, Madison; Trevor Schumacher, Howells-Dodge; Brayden Splater, Norfolk; Luke Stueve, Battle Creek; Chase Thieman, Albion Boone Central; Carter Throener, Howells-Dodge; Luke Wakehouse, Tekamah-Herman; Taylor Wemhoff, Humphrey St. Francis; Dylan Wemhoff, Humphrey St. Francis; Isaak Wiese, Clarkson; Ben Wilke, Stanton.