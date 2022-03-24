A familiar name will be the next girls basketball coach at Norfolk High School.
Ben Ries — who coached the Norfolk High boys basketball team until 2016 before taking over as activities director — was approved Thursday as the school’s next girls basketball coach. He will succeed Jared Oswald, who announced his resignation earlier this month.
Last June, Ries resigned after five years as activities director to concentrate on recovering from the long-term effects of COVID-19.
"The calling of my career’s ‘halftime’ became clear," he said at the time. "It is time to pause, start planning for the second half, while improving my health and dedicating time to family. There will be adjustments and game-planning to come out strong in the second half."
Nine months later, Ries said he’s “excited to start the ‘second half’ of my teaching and coaching career at Norfolk High School.”
“Norfolk Public Schools is a wonderful place filled with top-notch students and educators. The girls basketball program is a new challenge for me, and I’m eager to see what we can accomplish together. We will strive for excellence in all areas of the student-athlete experience.”
As boys basketball coach at Norfolk High, Ries led the Panthers to a 244-94 record over 14 seasons, including seven trips to the state tournament. The Panthers finished as state runners-up in 2010. As a player, Ries helped lead Norfolk High to three state tournaments in a row. Ries then had a record-setting basketball career at the University of South Dakota, helping the Coyotes to two North Central Conference titles and setting a new career mark at USD by hitting 290 3-pointers.
Ries has been at Norfolk High School for 19 years — 14 years as boys basketball coach and five years as activities director. He and his wife, Amy, also have been married for 19 years and have three children, Carly (16), JJ (14) and Chelsea (8).
Ries thanked Jami Jo Thompson, Norfolk superintendent; Derek Ippensen, Norfolk High principal; and John Erwin, Norfolk High activities director, “for entrusting me to educate students and lead student-athletes.”
Ries also commended Oswald for his commitment to Norfolk girls basketball. Oswald directed the girls basketball team to a state runner-up finish in 2015. During his eight years, he compiled a record of 90-104. Before being named Norfolk’s head coach in 2014-15, Oswald was an assistant coach for the team for six years.
“The program is set for growth because of his work,” Ries said.
Erwin said he’s excited about Ries’ return to coaching.
“His coaching and playing experience will be valuable for the program,” Erwin said. “He had tremendous success with the boys basketball program, and we are excited to watch him do the same with the girls program. I look forward to seeing the girls basketball program grow and improve under his leadership.
“I, too, want to thank coach Oswald for keeping a strong foundation in the girls program so that we may continue to build.”