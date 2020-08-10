Even after a revised schedule and various scenarios had been discussed for safety, there apparently will not be Big Ten football for 2020.
The Big Ten has voted to cancel the 2020 college football season in a historic move that stems from concerns related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, multiple people with knowledge of the decision confirmed to the Detroit Free Press and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
The sources requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the decision. A formal announcement is expected Tuesday, the sources said.
The presidents voted, 12-2, Sunday to end the fall sports in the conference. Only Nebraska and Iowa voted to play, Dan Patrick said on his radio show Monday.
Nebraska and Iowa both are planning to play high school football in the fall. Some states, such as Minnesota, have moved the high school season to the spring.
The move comes two days after the Mid-American Conference became the first in the FBS to cancel its season, and sources told the Free Press the Big Ten is trying to coordinate its announcement with other Power Five conferences.
Last week, the conference released updated schedules for all 14 teams, while some teams officially began fall camp late last week.
Nebraska was scheduled to open the season on Saturday, Sept. 5, at Rutgers. The home opener would have been on Sept. 12 with Illinois.
As of late Monday morning, no decision apparently has been made on the college football season in the Big 12, Southeastern Conference, Atlantic Coast Conference and Notre Dame.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said he wasn’t aware of the vote in a Monday morning press conference.
“In my conversations with (University of Nebraska) President (Ted) Carter, we are very confident with having fall sports here in Nebraska,” he said.