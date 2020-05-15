Rec league canceled

Despite Nebraska Governor Ricketts’ recent announcement that youth baseball and softball teams could begin practice and play games in June, the Norfolk Recreational Baseball Board has decided the cancel it’s 2020 season.
In a letter to participating families, the board stated “unfortunately due the large numbers of registered players as well as the young ages of many of our players, it is not possible to safely provide recreational baseball this year and abide by the governor’s requirements. We do not feel we could successfully follow social distancing guidelines and the other mandatory requirements on a nightly basis when roughly 100 children plus coaches and parents are on the field and in the parking lots at the same time.”