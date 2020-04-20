Randolph coach Anderson retires

RANDOLPH — Mark Anderson has stepped aside as Randolph High School boys basketball coach after leading the program to five state-tournament appearances over the past 11 seasons, including the 2014 Class D1 state championship.
Anderson led Randolph to 14 or more wins in 12 of the past 13 seasons, amassing a record of 214-90 in that time.
A 1975 graduate of Laurel High School, Anderson said in a phone call Monday that the decision was due to continued medical treatments. In 2017, shortly after the state tournament, he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma. Anderson said earlier this year that it was not a type of cancer that just goes away.
“You just have to monitor it all the time,” he said at the time. “This year, it really affected me and how much energy I had.”
In his final season, the Cardinals finished 17-8 and reached the Class D2 state tournament, falling 57-46 in the first round to eventual runner-up Humphrey St. Francis. The program also reached state tournaments in 2010 and 2011, and a fourth-place finish in 2017.