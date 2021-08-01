PWG rally sends Pender to consolation bracket

PALMER — Pender was cruising along with its ace on the mound and a 2-0 lead when Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley came alive in the seventh inning to turn the 2-0 lead by Pender into a 3-2 deficit.
Three unearned runs in the top of the seventh sent Pender to Sunday's consolation bracket against Crofton-Wynot.
In fact, the winning run traveled the bases after Pender pitcher, Lucas Vogt recorded his 15th strikeout of the contest in the seventh.
"We just left too many guys on base and didn't capitalize with the hits when we needed them," Pender coach Clay Haymart said. "You can't expect to win a state tournament game with only two runs."
With Pender in the lead 2-0 into the seventh, PWG opened the inning with a pair of singles by Boston Wood and Trevor Cargill.
Vogt struck out the next batter, Morgan Behnk, but the ball got past the catcher, scoring Wood and an errant throw scored Cargill and landed Behnk on first base.
Behnk was sacrificed to second base with a bunt and advanced to third on a passed ball.
A suicide squeeze-play brought him home with the winning run.
"This group lost in the opening round of the state tournament in its first year as Juniors," Haymart said. "They made it all the way back to the finals - they know how to do it and what it takes to get there - we need to get the mental attitude set that we expect to win and take it one at a time."
Caleb Trimble singled in the first and scored and Nathan Breitbach reached base on an error and scored in the same frame to put Pender up 2-0, which hwld until the seventh.
"We'll regroup and get ready for tomorrow," Haymart said. "It's all we can do."
Pender was set to take on Crofton-Wynot in an elimination game back here at Tiger Field in Palmer.