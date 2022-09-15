Norfolk High and Fremont will resume their football game Friday at 4 p.m. after it was suspended on Thursday evening due to lightning tied 7-7 in the fourth quarter.
Norfolk scored an early touchdown after a Fremont fumble on the Tigers' second offensive play provided the Panthers with a short field of 22 yards.
Norfolk needed just four plays to cover that distance, with Kaden Ternus connecting with fullback Hudson Waldow sliding into the right flat and stepping into the end zone on first-and-goal from the 7.
That 7-0 score continued into the fourth quarter as both defenses hindered the opposing team's offensive production.
In the third quarter, the Fremont defense stopped an 81-yard drive by the Panthers with an interception on its own 1-yard line. But Norfolk's defense held, forcing the Tigers to punt from their end zone, producing another short field chance as the Panthers took over on the Fremont 31.
However, the Tigers' defense limited Norfolk to a 33-yard field goal attempt, which went awry when the snap sailed through the hands of holder CJ Hoffman, leading to what became Fremont's final possession of the night — a 50-yard march to the Panthers' 11 where quarterback Hudson Cunnings located Jackson Cyza in the end zone on fourth-and-8 for the touchdown.
Dylan Hart's successful PAT tied the game on what would be the final play of the evening with 10:24 left because of repeated lightning strikes within 10 miles of Memorial Field.