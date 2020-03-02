Ponca returns to Class C2 state tournament

ALBION — No. 5-seeded Ponca trailed by four points midway through the second quarter, but took the lead before halftime en route to a 68-49 victory over Amherst in the C2-5 district final Saturday afternoon held at Boone Central.
Ponca’s Brandon Kneifl went off for a team-high 23 points, including all nine of his free-throw attempts, while Carter Kingsbury finished with 12 points and seven rebounds.
Bryar Bennett hit three 3-pointers on his way to 11 points, and Cayden Phillips chipped in 10. Paul Masin had four assists, and Kneifl added four steals.
Ponca shot 49% (24 of 49), including 9 of 25 from 3-point range. As a team, it hit 12 of 14 free throws.
The Indians return to the Class C2 state tournament for the fourth-straight season. Ponca won back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018 and finished in third place last year.
Class C2-5 district final
Amherst 14 12 15 8 — 49
Ponca 10 19 18 21 — 68
AMHERST (17-7): Stats not provided.
PONCA (23-4): Cayden Phillips 10; Brandon Kneifl 23; Bryar Bennett 11; Paul Masin 5; Carter Kingsbury 12; Zach Fernau 3; Dalton Touney 1; Aden Anderson 4.