PONCA - Ponca grabbed a ticket for the 2022 Nebraska Girls State Basketball Championships with a 57-41 win over Pender in the C2-5 District Final here Friday night.
Bob Hayes, who has coached the Ponca girls for the past five years is taking the Indian girls to Lincoln for the third consecutive season.
"I am so excited," Ponca junior Gracen Evans said. "This is awesome, but we're not just happy to get there - we want to get down there and win."
Ponca opened the first half with a nine-point lead after leading by only three at the end of the first eight minutes.
Pender was up 12-8 in the first quarter after a three from Lillie Timm with 3:03 left in the first bucket by Samantha Ehlers and a traditional three-point play from Ashlyn Kingsbury made it 12-10 for the Indians.
Kingsbury had another shot for an and-one but missed the free throw and Ponca ended the first frame with a 15-12 lead.
"We got outside on the perimeter on defense," Ponca coach Bob Hayes said. "We had to get out on their shooters - I thought we did a good job of that for the most part."
Pender got back to within a bucket with a free throw by Avery Wegner 50 seconds into the second quarter before Kingsbury hit Ehlers inside where she was fouled.
Ehlers made the free throws to make it 17-13.
Timm canned a runner in the lane to make it a two-point game again, but back-to-back buckets by the Indians moved the lead back up to four before another Ehlers bucket inside made it 21-15 with 2:50 left in the first half.
"This was our biggest game in a while," Pendragon coach Jason Dolliver said. "In the big moments, we need to learn to just play our game - stick with what we know."
Kingsbury nailed a three with just under a minute left in the half to make it 26-15 but Pender answered with a bucket inside from Wegner to make it 26-17 at the intermission.
The lead increased to a dozen towards the end of the third period after a three by Addison McGill with 2:25 left in the stanza.
The Pendragons battled back to get to within seven on a bucket by Wegner and a three by Caitlyn Heise with 1:15 remaining in the third.
Abbie Hrouda found Evans inside at the end of the quarter to put the Indians back up by nine.
In the final eight minutes, Ponca would get up by 16 with 2:44 remaining after a couple of free throws from Mattie Milligan.
The lead see-sawed before settling at the 57-41 final.
"We are a little young but we have three seniors we are really going to miss," Dolliver said.
"We are going to take it literally one game and one play at a time from here on out," Hayes said. "We're not going to focus on the future - we are going to focus on what is happening right in front of us."
The Indians finished second in last year's state tournament to Crofton by only four points.
Ponca just defeated the Warriors in a sub-district final last week, 52-41, but the teams have split games this season with Crofton winning 41-37 back on January 4
PEN 12 5 16 8 - 41
PON 15 11 16 15 - 57
PENDER (20-7): Caitlyn Heise 2 0-0 6; Maya Dolliver 1 2-3 4; Avery Wegner 7 1-3 17; Lillie Timm 4 0-0 10; Claire Felber 0 2-2 2; Olyvia Nelson 1 0-0 2.
PONCA (24-1): Addison McGill 2 0-0 6; Ellie McAfee 0 0-1 0; Mattie Milligan 2 2-3 6; Ahlyn Kingsbury 7 3-5 21; Gracen Evans 1 0-0 2; Samantha Ehlers 9 4-4 22.