The Northeast Community College baseball team, after racking up 29 wins as part of a 29-4 record at the time, have lost four-straight games in Iowa Community College Conference play and now have an overall record of 29-8, 9-6 in conference play.
For the Hawks, a troubling pattern has emerged during those losses–to Kirkwood Community College last weekend by scores of 26-1 and 10-0 before losing two more games on Tuesday to Iowa Central Community College 11-6 and 22-15–Northeast repeatedly finds itself playing from behind.
Both Kirkwood and Iowa Central–and Northeast as well–are nationally ranked teams, all found among squads in the top 15 in the National Junior College Athletic Association ratings; however, the Hawks are without three of its primary pitchers, all currently injured, and Clapp is waiting for their replacements to make adjustments in Northeast’s Friday match-up with Iowa Lakes Community College.
“Quit hitting people, quit walking people, quit falling behind in the count,” Clapp said. “That’s it.”
In the first game the Tritons opened the game with a 5-run lead during their first at-bat, then pounded out a 9-0 advantage in the top half of the first inning in game two.
“When you get down 5-0 or 9-0, it’s tough, it’s tough to hit when you’re down and always fighting back,” Hawks coach Marcus Clapp said. “We can’t do anything offensively, because all we can do is try to get baserunners to score runs. We have to stick with our approach, but it’s tough right now.”
Opposing teams scoring points early in the game to place Northeast in the role of playing catch-up is a large part of the problem, but opponents are also adding big innings to those leads with “free bases” on walks, hit-batsmen, and errors that put games out of reach despite how well the Hawks might do in the battersbox.
“We’re just bad right now,” Clapp said. “We’re not very good right now, just bad on the mound right now.”
In game two, for example, the Hawks answered Iowa Central’s nine-run first inning with four runs in the bottom half of the inning and responded again to two runs by the Tritons in the top of the second by scoring five runs in the bottom of the inning.
But Iowa Central added five more in the top of the third to expand the Hawks’ deficit to 16-9, then used effective pitching and defense to prevent Northeast from putting together the big inning necessary to threaten for the lead.
What’s more, the Tritons’ offense blasted four home-runs in the first two innings–including a grand slam by Caleb Corbin–and added four more round-trippers during the remaining seven innings.
Iowa Central pitchers had their issues as well, walking 10 Hawks and hitting three more, but the Tritons used solid defense–including two double-plays–or strikeouts in key situations to limit the damage on those occasions when Northeast loaded the bases or had runners in scoring position.
Maxim Fullerton had a big night at the plate in game two, leading the Hawks in hitting while finishing 5 of 6 with two doubles, a home run, and drove in seven runs while scoring three times himself.
Parker Dorrance followed up a 3-for-3, two RBI performance in game one with a 2 of 4 second game outing, hitting two doubles, driving in two runs, and scoring two more. Zane Zielinski also went 2 of 4 in game one.