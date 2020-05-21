CROFTON — Planning continues for Crofton's Dam Race triathlon, half marathon and bike race Saturday, July 25, at the Lewis & Clark State Recreation Area.
Organizers are planning safety precautions, given the COVID-19 pandemic and the directed health measures in place in much of the state. A final decision on the race will come Monday, June 15.
"From its introduction three years ago, the number one priority for the race has been safety," said Heidi Marsh, race committee chairwoman. "Safety just took on a whole new meaning this year."
Crofton's Dam Race will start with a 1.5-mile kayak on Lewis & Clark Lake from the Weigand swim beach, followed by a 5K run on paved trails through the campground and finish with a 12-mile bike ride into Main Street in Crofton. Additional events include a half-marathon and 12-mile bike ride.
"If we are able to hold the race in July, our staff at the rec area is prepared to take extra precautions, including social distancing measures and sanitation for the safety of our guests," said Tyler Wulf, superintendent at Lewis & Clark State Recreation Area for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
Participants may register online at AllSportCentral.com and search Crofton's Dam Race. If the event is canceled, the fee may go toward next year's race. Lewis & Clark State Recreation Area at Weigand is taking reservations online at NebraskaStateParks.ReserveAmerica.com for single RV or motorhome only.
Crofton's Dam Race is hosted by a volunteer committee in coordination with the Lewis & Clark State Recreation Area and Weigand Marina. Proceeds from the race will benefit a safe pedestrian trail in the Crofton area.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For more details, call Johnnie Ostermeyer at 402-508-0224 or Heidi Marsh at 605-660-4498.