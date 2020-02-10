KEARNEY — Last year, Plainview winning the Class D state duals title was something of a surprise.
This year, there was no doubt.
The Pirates rolled to a second straight Nebraska State Wrestling Duals championship Saturday evening at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds with a dominating three-dual effort in which the Pirates lost only six of 28 contested matches and capped their championship with a 54-21 win over Burwell.
The Pirates were one of six area teams that came home with trophies from a tournament that included 10 Northeast Nebraska schools, three of whom wound up wrestling for a state championship. Plainview beat Winside (76-4) and Mullen (50-14) before beating Burwell for the Class D title.
The Pirates were the only one of the three area finalists to come home with a championship trophy, as Pierce and Valentine finished with runner-up trophies.
Pierce won two exciting, down-to-the-wire matches to reach the finals in Class B. The Bluejays edged Blair 36-35 and came from behind to beat Gering 42-33 before falling to top-ranked Hastings 54-24 in the championship match.
Valentine, which finished as runner-up last year, was the bridesmaid again in Class C in a dual that came down to the final match before top-seeded David City Aquinas hung on for a 39-31 win to claim the championship.
The area was well-represented on the day, with three more teams bringing home trophies for a top-four finish.
In Class A, Norfolk High made the most of its second trip to the state duals, winning four of the final five matches — three of them by pin — to outscore Omaha Burke 45-30. The Panthers fell in the semifinals to eventual champion Millard South 60-10 and couldn't hang on to the advantage late as Grand Island bounced back for a 45-29 win in the third-place dual.
In Class C, Logan View opened with an impressive 39-33 win over Amherst before losing to eventual champion Aquinas 42-37 and falling to David City 42-27.
In Class D, Neligh-Oakdale ended the day with the third-place trophy. The Warriors came from behind to beat Maxwell 40-39 in the opening round and lost to Burwell 43-33 in the semifinals before rebounding for a 42-39 win over Mullen. Winside came back from an opening-round loss to Plainview to beat Pender 40-24 before losing to Maxwell 54-30 to finish sixth.
Three area teams went 0-2 on the day. In Class C, Battle Creek fell to Valentine 52-27 and lost to Conestoga 45-33. In Class D, Elkhorn Valley fell to Burwell 54-27 and Maxwell 54-30, while Pender opened with a 49-27 loss to Mullen before losing to Winside.