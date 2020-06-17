National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) announced its 2020 winners of the state, section and national high school boys coach of the year awards.
Among the finalists was Dean Boyer, wrestling coach at Plainview High School.
Boyer was named the boys head coach of the year for Nebraska and also was selected as the Section 5 coach of the year after his team won conference, district, state duals and individual state titles.
“Our Scholastic Coach of the Year Awards Program, which honors our nation’s coaches who work tirelessly on behalf of their athletes, is one of my favorite NWCA initiatives,” NWCA executive director Mike Moyer said. “At a time when coaches are needed now more than ever, we get to take time and thank the entire profession by recognizing their peers at the state, section and national levels. Thanks to those who we call Coach.”
This year’s national boys coach of the year is Tim Roberts from Dundee High School in Michigan.
Roberts (national, Section 4 and Michigan coach of the year) just completed his 30th season at Dundee High School, where he has served as the head coach for the last 21 years. His 2019-20 squad finished as state champion with 13 individual state placers and seven state champions. Coach Roberts has coached his squads to 12 state titles and six runner-up finishes while being selected as the regional coach of the year 19 times and the state coach of the year eight additional times.
SECTION – BOYS COACH OF THE YEAR
SECTION, COACH, SCHOOL STATE
1. Bryan Stoll, Delbarton School New Jersey
2. Donald Motley, Oscar Smith High Virginia
3. Brian Beasley, Chattooga High Georgia
4. Tim Roberts, Dundee High Michigan
5. Dean Boyer, Plainview High Nebraska
6. Jason Miller, Comanche High Oklahoma
7. Joel Holman, Juab High Utah
8. John Cerna Jr., Toppenish High Washington