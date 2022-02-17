OMAHA - Winside is sitting in second place in the team race at end of day one of the Class D Nebraska State Boys Individual Wrestling Championships here at the CHI Center Thursday evening.
Howells-Dodge is fifth while Plainview, the three-time returning state team titlist is ninth.
Sutherland leads after the first two rounds in the championship bracket with 62 points, the Wildcats accumulated 43.5 points a half-point in front of Thayer Central.
Mullen is fourth with 30 points followed by the Jaguars with 29.
Winside, donning the vaunted pin-stripes all day, had four wrestlers advance to tomorrow evening's semifinals with three wrestlers still alive in the consolation bracket.
"We wrestled good today," Wildcat coach Jesse Thies said. "Hopefully we'll get four in the finals and the rest will come back through the consolation bracket."
The Wildcats have three wrestlers who were defeated on Thursday but are still alive in the consolation bracket.
Jacoby Mann at 120, Art Escalante at 145, Gabe Escalante at 260 and Cayden Ellis at 126 each grabbed a spot in the semifinals.
Ellis at 37-4 on the season reached a milestone in his quarterfinals match with Ted Hemmingsen of Riverside and in dominating fashion as he registered his 150th win with a major decision, 14-6.
The Escalante brothers hit that 150-win plateau earlier in the season and each has recorded 100 pins.
Art won both his matches Thursday and finished the performance with a pin over Colton Pouk of Perkins County in 4:52 of the match and will take a 40-3 record into the semis.
Gabe, at 35-2, defeated Trevin Brecka of East Butler 3-0 to grab his spot.
Mann also earned bonus points in his match before the semifinals with a 8-0 shutout over Ashton Sinn of Thayer Central and will take his 30-2 record into the next round.
Scout Ashburn is looking for his third consecutive state title, this year at 132 pounds.
Ashburn won titles at 120 in 2021 and 113 in 2020 after placing fourth as a freshman in 2019.
He defeated Bryan Conn of Arapahoe 7-1 and takes a 48-4 record into Friday.
Kyler Mosel (47-7) earned a spot with a 3-0 decision over Ezekiel Heaton of Hyannis and Tanner Frahm defeated Quinn Bertrand of Axtell at 145 pounds by technical fall, 18-1.
"We won the matches we were supposed to win," Pirate head coach Dean Boyer said. "We just need to keep wrestling hard."
Plainview has a quartet of wrestlers still alive in the consolation btackets.
The Jaguars have three in the semifinals including 120 pound freshman Dylan Brichacek who is 43-9.
Although this is his first state experience, he had a lot of help from teammates, family and coaches to give him the confidence to just go out and wrestle.
"Levi (Belina) and Jestin (Bayer) are great leaders," Brichacek said. "I also have a couple of uncles who wrestled down here and our coaches are intense and keep us going in the right direction."
He pinned Gage Friesen of High Plains with one second left in the second period to move forward.
"I'm wrestling on a mission right now," Brichacek said. "I'm really looking forward to it."
Bayer continued an undefeated season with a pair of wins Thursday including a quarterfinal decision over Brett Bridger, 2-0 at 182 pounds, to improve to 47-0 on the season.
Belina defeated Sean Simonson of Mullen by fall in 3:06 to advance at 170 pounds.
Bayer was a runner-up at 170 pounds in 2021 while Belina was fourth at 160.
Howells-Dodge has three additional wrestler alive in the consolations for coach Brian Jones.
Brichacek will face a familiar foe in the semifinals in Wisner-Pilger sophomore Braxton Siebrandt.
Siebrandt made his way in the 120-pound bracket with pin over Ethan Kipp of Twin Loup in 2:29 to improve to 47-2.
Siebrandt is responsible for a third of Brichacek's losses this season after Siebrandt had to sit out at last year's tournament as a freshman due to an elbow injury prior to the districts.
The young Jaguar is looking forward to the challenge of wrestling Siebrandt again.
"He's a really good wrestler," Brichacek said. "Anything can happen down here."
Neligh-Oakdale advanced a pair of Warriors to the semis.
Aiden Kuester remained unscathed in Omaha at 160 with a decision over Trevor Brown of Southern Valley to move up to 51-2 while Austin Rudolph also moved on at 170 pounds with a pin over Conner Bryner of Wauneta-Palisade at the end of the first period of the bout.
Rudolph improved to 18-2.
Summerland's Colton Thiele is moving forward after a pin over Ashton Hawkins late in that match.
"I am just thrilled to be moving on to the semifinals," Thiele said. "He was tough when he was on top and on his feet so I just wanted to wear him down and take him in the third."
North Central 152-pounder Levi Lewis became a three-time medalist with a 6-4 decision over Trey Schindler of Kimball moved him to the semifinals with a 40-4 record.
Lewis placed fourth at 152 last season and fifth at 145 in 2020.
Pender's Zachery Randall advanced at 138 pounds after nearly getting pinned after building a lead over Gaven Nutter of North Platte St. Patrick's.
"Hard work and passion to win saved me," Randall said. "You can bet I was quite worried, but time ran out and I settled down."
Although it was a testy situation, Randall said his relief by advancing will help him moving forward.
"The pressure is off - I'm very excited to get to the semifinals," he said. "But I'm proud of myself no matter what happens from here."
Friday's semifinals are set for the first matches for the four boys' classes and the girls beginning at 5:00 p.m. here at the CHI Center.