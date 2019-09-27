PIERCE - Brett Tinker ran for 111 yards and four touchdowns to lead Pierce to a 42-0 win over Wayne here Friday.
Tinker scored three times in the first quarter -- twice from a yard out and once from six -- and added a 71-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter as the Bluejays improved to 5-0.
Defenisvely, Pierce limited Wayne to 105 yards of total offense despite spending all but six plays of the second half on the field.
Behind Tinker, Carson Oestreich ran for 56 yards on eight carries while completing 4 of 7 passes for 67 yards, and Jeremiah Kruntorad rushed for 54 yards on six carries.
Victor Kniesche carried the ball 11 times for 43 yards as Wayne fell to 3-2.
Wayne (3-2) 0 0 0 0 - 0
Pierce (5-0) 21 14 0 7 - 42
Scoring summary
First quarter
PIE: Brett Tinker 1 run (kick blocked), 9:03
PIE: Tinker 6 run (Garret Meier pass from Carson Oestreich), 7:18
PIE: Tinker 1 run (Chaden Roth kick), 3:35
Second quarter
PIE: Jake Edins 23 pass from Abram Scholting (Roth kick), 9:17
PIE: Dean Orwig 6 run (Roth kick), 3:55
Fourth quarter
PIE: Tinker 71 run (Roth kick), 3:30