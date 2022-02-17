OMAHA — Pierce advanced two wrestlers into the semifinals round of the Class B state individual wrestling championships here at the CHI Health Center on Thursday morning.
Boone Central also advanced a pair of wrestlers to the semifinals, which are scheduled for Friday evening back at the CHI Center.
Jayden Coulter at 145 pounds and Michael Kruntorad at 160 grabbed a spot in the semifinals.
Both Coulter and Kruntorad came back in their respective matches, winning in the final period.
"We push ourselves every day in practice so we know how to work hard," Coulter said. "I just dug deep and decided I wasn't going to get beat."
He did just that, defeating Michael Mass of Ralston 5-3 after defeating Samuel Grape of Boone Central by fall in the opening round.
Mass brought a 25-3 record into the quarterfinals, and Coulter exited the match with a record of 39-4.
Coulter found himself down 5-0 late in the second period but tied it up with a reversal and a near fall before the end of the second two-minute session.
He started in the bottom position to open the third and recorded an escape and takedown to take his first lead of the match.
Mass eventually got away with just seconds remaining, but the clock expired and Coulter moved on.
"My goal is to take a state title back to Pierce," Coulter said. "Everyone back home and here has been so supportive."
It was more of the same for Kruntorad as he found himself down for a good share of the match before coming back to beat Tony Palmer of South Sioux City 8-6.
"I always think I'm going to come back," Kruntorad said. "As long as there is time on the clock, I will be trying to come back — I don't care if I'm down 14-0."
Kruntorad will be taking a 45-3 record into the semifinals.
"We wrestled really hard here today," Bluejay coach Tyler Legate said. "These guys have worked very hard, and I expect them to continue to do that the rest of the weekend."
Pierce just missed having a third wrestler remain in the championship bracket when Brock Bolling was defeated in a sudden victory session after ending regulation tied with Cyrus Wells of Broken Bow 4-4.
Wells took Bolling down in the extra session, ending the match and sending the Bluejay 132-pounder to the consolation bracket Friday.
Boone Central's Carson Woods kept his state title dreams alive as he advanced with a win over Brayden Canoyer 7-0.
Woods lost in the heartbreak round in his freshman season and relied on that experience to get him through the first two rounds.
"I think the experience from last year really helped me this year," Woods said. "I felt a little more relaxed and confident this year."
Woods will take a 37-6 record into Friday’s semis.
Joining Woods will be 160-pound teammate Ashton Schafer, who won by fall over Benidetto Aburumuh of Omaha Skutt in the second period of the bout.
Schafer will take a 33-9 record into the semifinals.
Bennington leads after the first two rounds in Class B with 63.5 points with Hastings right behind the Badgers with 58.
Pierce and Boone Central finished the day 12th and 13th, respectively, in team scoring.
Friday's semifinals are set to begin at 5 p.m. and, for the first time in history, include the semifinals of the 2022 Girls Nebraska Invitational Wrestling Championships.