BATTLE CREEK — A one-two finish by Abram Scholting and Travis Emory led Pierce to the Mid-State Conference championship on Tuesday at Evergreen Hill Golf Course.
The Bluejay duo finished tied with Wayne’s Tanner Walling for the best score of the day at 79. Scholting reigned as the individual medalist after a playoff.
Pierce finished with a 349 to beat out runner-up Hartington Cedar Catholic by seven strokes. Battle Creek placed third with a 359.
Norfolk Catholic came in sixth with a 377. Ethan Schweichtenberg led the Knights by shooting a 90 to place 12th.
MID-STATE CONFERENCE
Team scoring: Pierce 349, Hartington Cedar Catholic 356, Battle Creek 359, Boone Central 371, Wayne 372, Norfolk Catho0lic 377, Crofton 384, O’Neill 386, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 394.
Individual medalists: 1. Abram Scholting, PIE, 79; 2. Travis Emory, PIE, 79; 3. Tanner Walling, WAY, 79; 4. Bo Armstrong, WAY, 81; 5. Luke Beckman, BTC, 81; 6. Jacob Devine, BNC, 87; 7. Tait Heimes, BTC, 88; 8. Ryan Hrbek, GACC, 88; 9. Jay Steffen, HCC, 88; 10. Livia Hunke, GACC, 88; 11. Cazden Christensen, HCC, 88; 12T. Thane Hardwick, BNC, 90; 12T. Andrew Jones, HCC, 90; 12T. Isaac Kuehn, HCC, 90; 12T. Ethan Schwichtenberg, NC, 90.
Norfolk Catholic: Ethan Schwichtenberg 90, Ashten Cunnington 93, Gavin Yousten 97, Thomas Wetjen 97, Dillon Barnes 97.