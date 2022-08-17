Pender’s Olson earns state player of the year award

Each year, thousands of Nebraska’s youths participate in American Legion baseball across the state. One player is then chosen as the Nebraska player of the year and his name is forwarded to be considered for the George W. Rulon national player of the year award.
This year, the Nebraska American Legion selected Dillon Olson of Concord as the state player of the year. Olson plays for the Pender Post 55 Legion Senior team.
He has shown extensive dedication to academics at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge High School, supporting his peers and volunteering in his community.
He participated in baseball, basketball, cross country and track and qualified for state competition in several activities.
Olson was involved in band, National Honor Society, student council, speech and choir, as well as art, science and Spanish clubs.
Olson volunteered for various youth activities, helped students with studies and is known for helping the people of his community.
Olson will attend the University of South Dakota working towards a degree in kinesiology. He is the son of Mark and Tiffany Olson.