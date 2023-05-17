Participants sought for State Games torch run

LINCOLN — The Cornhusker State Games, taking place July 6-30, is one of the largest amateur sports festivals in the nation with more than 11,000 Nebraskans of all ages and abilities competing in 70-plus sports.
The spirit of the Games is spread across Nebraska with a statewide Torch Run. Residents from all 93 Nebraska counties are invited to be a part of the CSG Torch Run by safely running at least one mile in their area.
Following completion of their mile, runners are invited to submit a photo via email or social media. Participants who register and submit a photo will be eligible for random drawing prizes.
MAKE IT YOUR MILE
Although participants are required to submit/tag their photo, we recommend all Torch Runners get creative and help us spread the Cornhusker State Games word through their own social media networks.
Find something small and safe to carry as your “torch” (no open flames). Make it fun or sentimental, i.e. your grandfather’s watch or your Luke Skywalker action figure. If sharing a photo or the story of your “torch,” use #MyCSGTorch2023.
RULES
Runners must run at least one mile in the region and time frame in which their county is listed. Runners are responsible for their own safety. Runners must submit a photo to dmiller@nebraskasportscouncil.com or tag a photo on Facebook or Instagram using #CSGMyTorch2023
REGISTER
Registration is free. All runners will receive the Cornhusker State Games Summer Fun Freebies. Runners will have the option to purchase a shirt for $10. Register online at: CornhuskerStateGames.com/Torch-Run. Summer Fun Freebies include vouchers for free admission to the Nebraskaland Days Rodeo, a Lincoln Saltdogs regular-season home game, an Omaha Storm Chasers game, the Lancaster County Super Fair and the Nebraska State Fair.
NOTE: While it is free to participate, please consider a tax-deductible donation to offset expenses and help sustain the Nebraska Sports Council.
QUESTIONS
Contact Torch Run intern Alexa Blackman at 402-471-2544 or dmiller@nebraskasportscouncil.com