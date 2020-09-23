LINCOLN — Norfolk held its own against state-rated Lincoln East here Tuesday by splitting a doubleheader.
In game one, the Panthers extended their winning streak to 15 games with a 4-2 victory.
Taylor Schmidt (2-for-3, double, home run) and Emerson Waldow (2-for-3, double) led Norfolk offensively.
Paeton Coler allowed five hits and struck out four in seven innings of work.
“I thought we came out with a lot of energy in game one,” Norfolk coach Derek Siedschlag said. “Paeton did a nice job pitching, locating her pitches and challenging hitters.”
In game two, Lincoln East shut out the Panthers 2-0.
Schmidt had two of Norfolk’s five hits.
Brandy Unger allowed two hits and struck out 10 in six innings of work.
“We just couldn’t get the timely hit. We hit line drive at the third baseman with a girl on third two separate times and she stepped on third base to double us off,” Siedschlag said. “Give credit to Lincoln East, they made some great plays on defense and did enough to beat us fair and square.”
Norfolk (22-5) will compete in the Lincoln Southeast invite on Saturday.
Game 1
Norfolk 002 020 0 — 4 6 3
Lincoln East 000 010 1 — 2 5 0
WP: Coler. 2B: Schmidt, Waldow. HR: Schmidt.
Game 2
Norfolk 000 000 0 — 0 5 0
Lincoln East 101 000 X — 2 2 0
WP: Unger.