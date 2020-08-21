OMAHA — Norfolk High struggled in its opening invite of the season, finished last among 12 teams at the Papillion-La Vista Invitational on Thursday at Miracle Hill.
Millard North won the team title with a score of 318. Led by medalist Nicole Kolbas, who shot a 70, Lincoln Pius finished second in the team standings.
Norfolk’s score of 498 was led by Paxton Peters with a 112.
Norfolk will host Columbus and Fremont in a triangular at the Norfolk Country Club on Monday.
PAPILLION-LA VISTA INVITE
Millard North 318, Lincoln Pius X 336, Omaha Duchesne 357, Papillion-La Vista Maroon 357, Omaha Marian 358, Millard West 382, Papillion-LV South 397, PLV White 407, Elkhorn 427, Fremont 446, Bellevue West 450, Norfolk 489.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS: 1. N. Kolbas, LPX, 70; 2. K. Ruge, MN, 74; 3. S. Taake, PLV, 76; 4. B. Pesicka, MN, 79; 5. M. Wiemers, MN, 79; 6. J. Baumgart, OM, 83; 7. B. Duffy, OD, 84; 8. M. Kuehn, LPX, 86; 9. I. Gutschewski, OD, 87; 10. (tie) A. Ulferts, OM, and ika Headlee, MN, 87.
NORFOLK SCORES: Paxton Peters, 112; Mia Bertus, 117; Kyla Robinson, 123; Brooke Burbach 137, Becca Asbury, 143.