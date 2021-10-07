Panthers open district with win

OMAHA — The Norfolk softball team opened play in the A-3 district on Wednesday with a 8-0 victory over Lincoln Southeast. The game ended in the bottom of the fifth due to the eight-run rule.
It was the Panthers’ fifth win over the Knights this season.
Norfolk jumped on Southeast early, scoring four runs in the first inning and never looking back.
The Panthers took a 6-0 lead into the bottom of the fifth and scored two runs in the frame which triggered the eight-run rule.
Jessica Schmidt shined in the pitching circle for Norfolk, working all five innings while giving up just one hit and striking out seven.
Meanwhile, the Panthers pounded out eight hits in the contest. Ava Borgman starred at the plate, going 2 for 3 with a home run. Kylie Baumgard was 2 for 2 while Taylor Schmidt, Emerson Waldow Miley Wichman and Tara Koch all recorded base hits.
Norfolk was to have played top seed and district host, Omaha Marian, on Thursday at 11 a.m. A win would send the Panthers to within a win of a state tournament berth and a 3 p.m. contest with the team that emerges out of the losers bracket.
Should Norfolk lose, it would turn around and play a 1 p.m. elimination game with Lincoln Southeast.
Lincoln Southeast 000 00 — 0 1 5
Norfolk 411 02 — 8 8 0
WP: Jessica Schmidt; HR: (N) Ava Borgman; 2B: (N) Taylor Schmidt.
A-3 at Omaha Marian
Wednesday — Game 1, No. 4 Omaha Northwest 11, No. 5 Omaha Benson 0; Game 2, No. 2 Norfolk 8, No. 3 Lincoln Southeast 0; Game 3, No. 1 Omaha Marian 11, Omaha Northwest 1; Game 4, Lincoln Southeast 12, Omaha Benson 0 (Omaha Benson eliminated); Game 5, Lincoln Southeast 10, Omaha Northwest 0 (Omaha Northwest eliminated).
Thursday — Game 6, 11 a.m.: Omaha Marian vs. Norfolk; Game 7, 1 p.m.: Game 6 loser vs. Lincoln Southeast; Game 8, 3 p.m.: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner; Game 9, 5 p.m.: Same two teams, if necessary.