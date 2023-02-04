The Norfolk High girls bowling team qualified as a wild card for the Class A state tournament, which will be held on Monday at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln.
The Panthers placed second in the A-6 district meet in Grand Island behind the host Islanders on Wednesday. Those two teams face off in the first round with Grand Island (21-4) the fourth seed and Norfolk (16-7) fifth.
The Panthers also had two qualifiers for Wednesday’s individual competition. Sophomore Hanna Werner won the district title by three pins while sophomore Jorjia Jurgensen placed fourth.
Four area teams will compete in the Class B girls tournament on Tuesday.
Top-seeded Wayne (18-2) faces eighth-seeded Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (13-9). The Blue Devils won the state title last year when the tournament was held with only one class.
Third-seeded Hartington-Newcastle (13-6) opens agains sixth-seeded Waverly (15-8) while fifth-seeded Howells-Dodge (15-8) takes on No. 4 Omaha Duchesne (7-4).
Senior Kyle Liewer qualifed for Wednesay’s Class A boys individual competition for Norfolk High by placing fourth in the A-6 district tournament in Grand Island.
Two area teams will be part of the Class B team tournament on Tuesday.
Wayne (17-3) is seeded second and will open against Omaha Skutt (5-3).
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (11-11) is the No. 8 seed and takes on top-seeded York (23-4) in the first round.