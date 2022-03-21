The Norfolk High boys soccer team entered Monday’s match-up with Lincoln Southeast undefeated with a 2-0 record after defeating Lincoln North Star and Hastings.
However, after suffering a 4-1 loss to the Knights, Norfolk coach Joe Myers said the Panthers experienced an early season “reality check.”
“I think it’s just a bit of a reality check, because it’s easy for a young team to feel really, really good about being undefeated,” Myers said. “I told them after the game that it’s good to realize that there are other good teams out there. Southeast probably has a top 10-talented team and they’re deep, but we battled hard.”
Southeast, now 2-0, had shut out North Platte a week ago and had two players score two goals each in that 5-0 win, and both–sophomore Immanuel Wayoro and junior Tyson Klein–scored again against Norfolk.
Wayoro’s goal got the Knights on the scoreboard first just under five minutes into the match and Klein scored midway through the second half to provide an insurance goal and 3-1 lead.
Between those two goals, Southeast netted a second goal with 21 minutes left in the first half for a 2-0 advantage before Norfolk’s Ben Schoenherr scored the Panthers’ only goal on a penalty kick that the junior eased by the Knights’ goalkeeper’s outstretched arms to cut the deficit to 2-1 at the half.
Unfortunately, Norfolk was unable to create a shot on goal in the second half, while Southeast tacked on Klein’s goal to lead 3-1 and, five minutes later, locked up the 4-1 win with a 30-yard line drive from Seth Goldsmith.
“We did a good job of playing the ball to our wings, to the width, and then getting balls into the center to guys scoring goals,” Knights coach Mike Rosza said. “The thing we’ve been emphasizing this week in practice was shooting, getting shots down and getting them on frame.”
“We’ve got some guys who are putting balls in the back of the net,” he said. “Last year we did well, but we had only 22 goals over 13 games, and we want to do better–there were games we were winning 1-0 or 2-0 because we have a good defense. This year we’re emphasizing building up offensively to get more balls into the net.”
The Knights outshot Norfolk 10-2 in the contest, although the Panthers’ emphasis on defense kept the game close in the first half until Southeast pulled away in the second half, while Norfolk battled both the Knights and a strong north wind.
“I knew they had more firepower than us, and that’s why we tried to defend a little bit more,” Myers said. “We went back to a 4-2-3-1 (alignment) and defended with five instead of four or six instead of five. I thought we defended pretty well–I just hope the boys can turn the page between now and Thursday, because Columbus will be good, too.”
Lincoln Southeast 2 2 – 4
Norfolk 1 0 – 1
Goals: (LSE) Immanuel Wayoro, Hayden Byarlay, Tyson Klein, Seth Goldsmith. (N)Ben Schoenherr.