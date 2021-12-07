The Norfolk High unified bowling team finished its season on Monday as one of the four best teams in the state, bowing to Fremont 3 games to 2 in the semifinals of the Class A state tournament at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln.
Unified bowling is a unique sport in that players both with and without intellectual disabilities compete as teammates.
The day started with seeding play and Norfolk did well, finishing second in the eight-team field. The Panthers’ score of 943 was its highest of the season up to that point.
Norfolk drew seventh-seeded Bellevue East in the quarterfinals and defeated the Chieftains 3 games to 1.
The Panthers then took on eventual state champion Fremont in the semifinals and came up short, losing 3-2.
Norfolk coach Katie Uttecht said the Tigers had a very good team. “They’re a young team but those girls know what they’re doing,” Uttecht said.
“We went all the way to five with them and every game was close. just within a few pins. We bowled pretty well. We had a few little mistakes and pins matter and we didn’t hit all of them, but we did well and I’m very proud of them in how well we did.”
Norfolk finished in fourth place, losing out on pin count to the other team that lost its semifinal, Millard South, 769-746.