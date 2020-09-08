Panthers dominate at Columbus invite

COLUMBUS — Norfolk High School boys tennis coach Kelly Krueger admitted he didn’t know what to expect from his team going into Saturday’s Columbus invite. As it turned out, he didn’t have anything to worry about.
Norfolk won all four divisions and finished with a combined 17-1 record at the six-team event for 58 points, well ahead of runner-up Lexington.
“The Panthers really came out ready to play today,” Krueger said. “We had not particularly practiced well on Thursday and Friday, and I wasn’t sure what to expect. I guess I didn’t have anything to worry about, at least today.”
Kalen Krohn dropped only one game in No. 2 singles, winning his four matches by a combined 32-1 margin. In No. 1 singles, Jackson Schwanebeck posted a perfect 5-0 record. Joshua Sumner and Chase Carter bounced back from a narrow 9-7 win to beat their final two opponents by a combined 16-3 score.
The No. 2 doubles team of Ethan Mortimer and Gannon Pokorney suffered the only loss, but it came around two wins each.
“Everyone played exceptionally well today, and I was really proud of their efforts,” Krueger said. “It’s been seven years since we had taken home the overall team title at the Columbus Invitational, but we had been runner-ups the past two years, so three of these boys (Schwanebeck, Krohn, and Sumner) had experienced some success in Columbus.”
Norfolk was scheduled to host Hastings in a Tuesday afternoon dual and travel to South Sioux City for a Thursday dual.
Columbus Invite
Team scores: Norfolk 58, Lexington 40, Lincoln Northeast 28, Hastings 20, Columbus 18, Holdrege 16.
No. 1 singles — Jackson Schwanebeck (5-0, first place): Def. Goodwin, LEX, 8-1; def. Manske, LNE, 8-1, def. Huston, HOL, 8-4; def. Schram, HAS, 8-4; def. Jedlicka, COL, 8-0.
No. 2 singles — Kalen Krohn (4-0, first place): Def. Swartz, LEX, 8-1; def. Wiese, HOL, 8-0; def. Harris, HAS, 8-0; def. Fehringer, COL, 8-0.
No. 1 doubles — Joshua Sumner and Chase Carter (4-0, first place): Def. Allen and Salinas, LEX, 8-4; def. Gillett and Haefner, LNE, 9-7; def. Koffler and Connell, HOL, 8-1; def. Flyr and Larson, COL, 8-2.
No. 2 doubles — Ethan Mortimer and Gannon Pokorney (4-1, first place): Def. Mins and Strauss, LEX, 8-6; def. Whitlock and Le, LNE, 8-3; lost to Ness and Kern, HOL, 8-5; def. Norris and Zimmerman, HAS, 8-0, def. Hastreiter and Fehringer, COL, 8-5.