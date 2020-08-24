On a scorching hot day on the golf course, the Norfolk girl’s golf team finished the day with a total score of 409 as they went on to beat Fremont but they fell to Columbus by 27, in a triangular.
After shooting a 498 last Thursday at the Papillion-La Vista Invitational, the Panthers were able to turn it around on Monday afternoon at the always-difficult Norfolk Country Club.
“It’s still early in the year but we have been doing well at these tough courses,” Norfolk coach Lance Kosch said.
Norfolk senior,Kylie Blume, didn’t compete in the Papillion-La Vista Invitational, but made her presence felt on Monday as she fired her lowest score at the Norfolk Country Club and the lowest score of the triangular with an 87.
“I’m pretty happy with how I played and it was a lot of fun today,” Kylie Blume said.
Blume was striking the ball really well off the tee box and consistently hit the fairways as she only missed two the entire round. Despite hitting the ball out of bounds on hole No. 6, Blume was able to recover and save her score on the back nine.
“I recovered with my putting and I was able to par the last two out of the three holes on the front,” Blume said. “The rest of the week I will be working on my putting and my chipping.”
Norfolk’s No. 3 golfer, Mia Bertus, was also able to break 100 as she also shot her best round at the Norfolk Country Club with a 99.
Norfolk’s Paxton Peters, Norfolk No. 2 golfer finished the day with a 104, Ashtyn Magnussen shot a 117 and Kyle Robinson rounded out the group with 119.
Phoebe Miller, Brooke Burbach, Delaney Doele, Mailyn Bertus and Becca Asbury were all able to compete on Monday for the Norfolk JV team. The five totaled a score of 512.
Norfolk will get back on the links as they travel to play in the Kearney Invite at the Awarii Dunes Golf Course on Friday.
Norfolk Triangular
At Norfolk Country Club Golf Course
Team Scores:
Columbus 382, Norfolk 409, Fremont 460.
Top 10 Individual Results:
1. Kylie Blume 87, Norfolk; 2. Jacey Hughes 91, Columbus; 3. Sarah Lasso 92, Columbus; 4. Kaidence Spiegel 95, Columbus; 5. Alyssa Walters 98, Fremont; 6. Mia Bertus 99, Norfolk; 7. Paxton Peters 104, Norfolk; 7. Sarah Massman 104, Columbus; 9. Josalyn Bice 113, Columbus; 9. Maggie Norris 113, Fremont.
Other Norfolk Golfers: Ashtyn Magnussen 117, Kyla Robinson 119, Delaney Doele 125, Mailyn Bertus 126, Phoebe Miller 130, Becca Asbury 131, Brooke Burbach 139.