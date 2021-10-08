Panthers are state-bound

The Norfolk softball team was down to its final strike on Thursday. The Panthers trailed 3-2 to Omaha Marian in the first final of the A-3 district on Marian's home field.
Then Ava Borgman singled to put the tying run on first and bring the winning run to the plate in the person of Miley Wichman, who responded with a two-run walk-off home run and a 4-3 Panther victory.
The Norfolk players celebrated but not for long. Since it was Marian's first loss of the tournament, a second championship game between the same two teams was necessary and Norfolk coach Derek Siedschlag did not mince words. "We hit the crap out of the ball," he said.
The Panthers needed just four innings to finish off top-seeded Crusaders, 13-2, and advance to the state tournament for the first time since 2006.
The day didn't start out well for the Panthers. In the first game of the day, Norfolk faced Marian in the winners bracket and dropped a 9-1 decision in five innings.
That meant a district championship for the Panthers would have to come through the losers bracket, meaning they'd have to win three games in a row, including two against Marian.
First up, though, was Lincoln Southeast. Norfolk had defeated the Knights in each of the teams' first five outings, including in the opening round of the district on Wednesday.
"It's hard to beat somebody six times in a row," Siedschlag said. "But we came out and took care of business."
The Panthers needed just five innings to eliminate the Knights, 10-2.
That set up the final with the host Crusaders. Norfolk was the clear underdog as the Panthers needed to win twice while Marian needed just one victory to punch its ticket to state.
The Panthers were also facing arguably the state's best pitcher in Maddia Groff. "We struck out 16 times against her in our tournament and nine times in the morning game," Siedschlag said. "So I talked to the girls about changing our approach at the plate."
It worked. The Panthers hung with the Crusaders through the first 6½ innings and trailed 3-2 entering the bottom of the seventh before Wichman's heroics.
Siedschlag also praised his pitchers, especially Jessica Schmidt, who worked the lion's share of the innings.
Siedschlag chose to rest Schmidt and start Kierstyn Linn in the circle for the deciding game and, other than a two-run homer in the first, the freshman gave up just two more hits.
Meanwhile, Norfolk exploded offensively for the 13-2, four-inning triumph.
The state meet is set for Wednesday through Friday, Oct. 13-15, at the Bill Smith Softball Complex in Hastings. Norfolk (28-14) unofficially has the No. 7 seed and plays on Wednesday at 9 a.m. against second-seeded Gretna (27-5) on Field 2.