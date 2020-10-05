Panthers 5th at Northeast volleyball invite

NDN volleyball

LINCOLN — Norfolk took its two pool-play opponents — Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln North Star — to three sets but had to settle for a spot the fifth-place match at the Lincoln Northeast Invitational on Saturday.

The Panthers then swept host Northeast in the fifth-place match 25-20, 25-23.

Karly Kalin led the Panthers in kills in all three matches.

Tessa Gall recored five service aces in the loss to Southeast. Carlie Streich led the team in assists in all three matches while Erin Schwanebeck excelled on defense and serving.

Norfolk is 5-12 and visits Kearney on Tuesday.

Lincoln Southeast 2,

Norfolk 1

Norfolk dropped a pool-play match to Lincoln Southeast 18-25, 25-23, 25-18. Tessa Gall finished with five ace serves and nine digs for Norfolk. Teammate Karly Kalin fired a team-high 11 kills, while also recording nine digs. Carlie Streich was credited with 29 set assists.

Lincoln North star 2,

Norfolk 1

Karly Kalin’s 13 kills led the Norfolk hitting attack during a 25-12, 13-25, 25-16 loss to Lincoln North Star. Teammates Erin Schwanebeck and Ali Sovereign each knocked down a pair of ace serves. Schwanebeck tallied 13 digs, while Carlie Streich added 22 set assists and 12 digs for the Panthers. Kinsley Ragland’s seven kills and Delaney Warner’s three ace serves led North Star. Abby Lottman added 14 set assists and Greta Zastrow 12 digs for the Navigators.

Fifth place

Norfolk 2,

Lincoln Northeast 0

Norfolk closed out the tournament with a 25-20, 25-23 win over Lincoln Northeast. Karly Kalin’s six kills and 13 digs led Norfolk. Erin Schwanebeck served up a trio of aces, while Carlie Streich handed out 19 set assists.

Tags

In other news

Norfolk takes fourth in HAC

Norfolk takes fourth in HAC

KEARNEY — The Norfolk softball team earned a spot in the Heartland Athletic Conference’s final four, but had to settle for fourth place, losing two games on Saturday to Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln North Star at Patriot Park.

Panthers 5th at Northeast volleyball invite

Panthers 5th at Northeast volleyball invite

LINCOLN — Norfolk took its two pool-play opponents — Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln North Star — to three sets but had to settle for a spot the fifth-place match at the Lincoln Northeast Invitational on Saturday.

+7
Knights own second half in win over Wayne

Knights own second half in win over Wayne

The Wayne Blue Devils, 4-1 and ranked No. 6 in Class C1, arrived at Veterans Memorial Field on Friday night with every intention of defeating Norfolk Catholic for the first time since — well, nobody really knows when, even though various people had scoured the record books trying to find out.