Panthers 5th at Northeast volleyball invite

LINCOLN — Norfolk took its two pool-play opponents — Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln North Star — to three sets but had to settle for a spot the fifth-place match at the Lincoln Northeast Invitational on Saturday.
The Panthers then swept host Northeast in the fifth-place match 25-20, 25-23.
Karly Kalin led the Panthers in kills in all three matches.
Tessa Gall recored five service aces in the loss to Southeast. Carlie Streich led the team in assists in all three matches while Erin Schwanebeck excelled on defense and serving.
Norfolk is 5-12 and visits Kearney on Tuesday.
Lincoln Southeast 2,
Norfolk 1
Norfolk dropped a pool-play match to Lincoln Southeast 18-25, 25-23, 25-18. Tessa Gall finished with five ace serves and nine digs for Norfolk. Teammate Karly Kalin fired a team-high 11 kills, while also recording nine digs. Carlie Streich was credited with 29 set assists.
Lincoln North star 2,
Norfolk 1
Karly Kalin’s 13 kills led the Norfolk hitting attack during a 25-12, 13-25, 25-16 loss to Lincoln North Star. Teammates Erin Schwanebeck and Ali Sovereign each knocked down a pair of ace serves. Schwanebeck tallied 13 digs, while Carlie Streich added 22 set assists and 12 digs for the Panthers. Kinsley Ragland’s seven kills and Delaney Warner’s three ace serves led North Star. Abby Lottman added 14 set assists and Greta Zastrow 12 digs for the Navigators.
Fifth place
Norfolk 2,
Lincoln Northeast 0
Norfolk closed out the tournament with a 25-20, 25-23 win over Lincoln Northeast. Karly Kalin’s six kills and 13 digs led Norfolk. Erin Schwanebeck served up a trio of aces, while Carlie Streich handed out 19 set assists.