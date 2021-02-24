Panther girls on to district final

KEARNEY — Norfolk’s girls led 32-31 entering the fourth quarter then outscored host Kearney 21-7 in the final eight minutes to defeat the Bearcats 53-38 in the semifinals of the A-3 district.

“We got off to a good start which for a road game is very important. Norfolk Coach Jared Oswald said. We were up 8-2 then it was back and forth from there.

“Kearney kept switching up their defense and I think we handled that well.

“Then early in the fourth quarter, we stretched our lead to 5 and then a two- or three-minute run where we went up by 10 which made it a little more comfortable coming down the stretch.”

Hailey Kleinschmit led the Panthers with 14 points while Nealy Brummond added 9.

“Hailey had another solid game,” Oswald said. “She does a good job with the ball, making good decisions. She attacked the basket and also hit a big 3 for us.

“One thing that may not show up on the stat sheet is her defense. She plays the point of our zone and probably had five or six deflections. “

Norfolk advanced to the district final which will be played on Thursday night at 19-2 Lincoln Southwest.

“They’re an athletic team,” Oswald said. “We’ll have to handle and attack their pressure defense.

“We played them before Christmas (a 41-34 loss) and it was a competitive, four-quarter game and that’s what we’re expecting Thursday.”

Norfolk 15 8 9 21 — 53

Kearney 12 12 7 7 — 38

n NORFOLK (12-11): Nealy Brummond 9; Tessa Gall 2; Erin Schwanebeck 6; Karly Kalin 2; Chelsea Strom 7; Hailey Kleinschmit 14; Makenna Skiff 7; Agdaly Sanchez 6.

n KEARNEY (10-11): Tatum Rusher 15; Kierstynn Garner 7; Sidney Province 3; Lily Novacek 8.

