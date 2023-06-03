Off Road Speedway results from Saturday, June 3, a regular night of racing:
IMCA Late Models "A" feature -- Cory Dumpert, Newman Grove
IMCA Hobby Stock "A" feature -- Jason Wilkinson, Neligh
Trophy Dash (Hobby Stocks) winner -- Mark Arduser, Battle Creek
IMCA Stock Cars "A" feature -- Cameron Wilkinson, Neligh
IMCA SportMods "A" feature --James Roebuck, Genoa
Sport Compacts "A" feature -- Kyle Reed, Norfolk
Check back later for a recap of the races at sports@norfolkdailynews.com or read Monday's print or ePaper.