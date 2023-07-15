Off Road Speedway results from Saturday, July 15th, 2023

IMCA Late Models:  Cade Richards, Lincoln

IMCA Stock Cars: Kyle Wilkinson, Neligh

IMCA Hobby Stocks: Jason Wilkinson, Neligh

IMCA SportMods: James Roebuck, Genoa

Sport Compacts: Kyle Reed, Norfolk

Check back later for a recap of the feature races at sports@norfolkdailynews.com or read Monday's print or ePaper.

In other news

Fremont edges past Norfolk Juniors

Fremont scored the final three runs of the game to edge past the Norfolk Elkhorn Valley Bank Juniors 4-3 in the A-6 area tournament at Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday.

Norfolk Juniors hold on win area tourney opener

The Norfolk Elkhorn Valley Bank Juniors built a 7-2 lead by the bottom of the fourth inning, and they were able to hold on for a 7-5 win over Lincoln North Star at Veterans Memorial Park on Friday to begin play in the Class A, Area 6 tournament.

Crofton loses on passed ball

IMPERIAL — Crofton erased an early 5-0 deficit to only watch a walk-off passed ball in the bottom of the seventh to send them to an elimination game tomorrow against Valentine tomorrow with a 7-6 loss to the hosts here at Campbell Field on Saturday.