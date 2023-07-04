Off Road Speedway hosted an Independence Day Special night of racing on Monday 100 cars participating across five divisions.
Winners:
Sport Compacts: 1. Steven Prusia, Omaha; 2. Curtis Miller, Lewis, IA; 3. Taylor Brown, Yankton, SD.
IMCA SportMods: 1. Jacob Sough, Doniphan; 2. David Johnson, Columbus; 3. Spencer Galaway, York.
IMCA Hobby Stocks: 1. Anthony Bruhn, Creston; 2. Nate Buck, Neligh; 3. Dustin Jackson, O'Neill.
IMCA Stock Cars: 1. Cameron Wilkinson, Neligh; 2. Ron Pettitt, Norfolk; 3. Kyle Wilkinson, Neligh.
IMCA Late Models: 1. Cory Dumpert, Newman Grove; 2. Cade Richards, Lincoln; 3. Tad Pospisil, Norfolk.
Check back later for a recap of the races at sports@norfolkdaillynews.com or read Wednesday's print or ePaper.