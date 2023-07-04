Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Madison County in northeastern Nebraska... Northeastern Platte County in northeastern Nebraska... Southwestern Stanton County in northeastern Nebraska... * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 411 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Humphrey, or 19 miles northwest of Columbus, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near... Humphrey around 420 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Creston. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH