Off Road Speedway regular season to begin April 22

Following a successful “special event” opening night of racing at Off Road Speedway, which hosted the 2023 Stock Cars Dirt Track Series last Saturday night, the track will begin its regular season this weekend.
The series kicked off its West Division points championships as an early special event at the track, drawing 47 stock cars from throughout the region and a 24-car $2,000-to-win “A” feature won by Jeff Ware of Columbus.
The regular season of IMCA racing is scheduled to begin on Saturday, April 15, the ninth year of racing competition at Off Road Speedway.
A regular slate of IMCA Late Models, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA SportMods and IMCA Hobby Stocks will compete on the track under new and improved lighting — with LED lights all around the track’s infield.
Off Road promoter Jerry Pospisil said the race operation aspect of the track would change some of its personnel this season with Jason Jensen taking over for Mike Jensen on the flagstand, while Evan Harrod takes over announcer duties from the retiring Jim Scott.
The track equipment purchased a year ago, Pospisil said, proved to be a worthwhile major purchase to enhance track surface preparation.