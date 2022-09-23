LINCOLN — Norfolk’s Isaac Ochoa defended his crown at the North Star Invitational here Thursday, in record-setting fashion no less.
Ochoa set a new course record finishing first in a time of 15 minutes, 33.20 seconds as Norfolk finished seventh in the 13-team invite.
In the girls division, Paige Godfrey’s fourth-place finish helped Norfolk claim runner-up honors in the team standings. Rachel Mortimer and Abby Foster finished 11th and 15th, respectively.
North Star Invitational
BOYS: 1. Lincoln Southwest 60; 2. Lincoln Southeast 82; 3. Lincoln Pius X 89; 4. Millard South 145; 5. Lincoln North Star 154; 6. Grand Island 155; 7. Norfolk 174; 8. Columbus 183; 9. Blair 228; 10. Omaha Central 236; 11. Lincoln Northeast 307; 12. Bellevue West 314; 13. Lincoln East 385.
TOP 10: 1. Isaac Ochoa, NOR, 15:33.20; 2. Max Myers, LSW, 15:48.79; 3. Joe Majerus, LPX, 16:40.09; 4. Noah Lawrence, CHS, 16:42.48; 5. Easton Zastrow, LNS, 16:53.43; 6. Nathan Johnson, LSE, 16:53.77; 7. Kale Muir, LSE, 16:57.98; 8. Ruben Caceres Perez, G.I., 16:58.07; 9. Josiah Bitker, LNS, 16:58.13; 10. Dawson Fricke, BLA, 17:03.56.
OTHER NORFOLK RUNNERS: 27. David Protzman, 17:28.25; 32. William Reynolds, 17:46.67; 56. Jase Test, 18:44.06; 58. Cannon Taake, 18:49.72; 60. Peyton Flohr, 18:51.34; 71. Aaron Garhart, 19:18.65.
GIRLS: 1. Lincoln Southwest 79; 2. Norfolk 81; 3. Lincoln Pius X 102; 4. Millard South 134; 5. York 158; 6. Grand Island 166; 7. Lincoln Southeast 171; 8. Bellevue West 174; 9. Lincoln North Star 185; 10. Blair 257; 11. Omaha Burke 276; 12. Lincoln Northeast 304; 13. Lincoln East 313.
TOP 10: 1. Kassidy Stuckey, YOR, 9:08.76; 2. Abbigail Durow, MS, 19:20.25; 3. Hope Riedel, LNS, 19:38.27; 4. Paige Godfrey, NOR, 19:43.05; 5. Norah Stewart, LPX, 19:43.93; 6. Kara Muller, BW, 19:49.56; 7. Natalie McNamara, BW, 19:53.08; 8. Lily Schwartz, LSW, 20:04.21; 9. Brianne Travis, LNS, 20:15.99; 10. Mya Kafka, LSW, 20:24.35.
OTHER NORFOLK RUNNERS: 11. Rachel Mortimer, 20:32.41; 15. Abby Foster, 20:35.30; 18. Molly Meier, 20:47.77; 35. Esther Protzman, 21:42.43. 47. Amelia Pinkelman, 22:01.39; 49. Madison Hall, 22:08.73.