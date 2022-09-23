LINCOLN — Norfolk’s Isaac Ochoa defended his crown at the North Star Invitational here Thursday, in record-setting fashion no less.

Ochoa set a new course record finishing first in a time of 15 minutes, 33.20 seconds as Norfolk finished seventh in the 13-team invite.

In the girls division, Paige Godfrey’s fourth-place finish helped Norfolk claim runner-up honors in the team standings. Rachel Mortimer and Abby Foster finished 11th and 15th, respectively.

North Star Invitational

BOYS: 1. Lincoln Southwest 60; 2. Lincoln Southeast 82; 3. Lincoln Pius X 89; 4. Millard South 145; 5. Lincoln North Star 154; 6. Grand Island 155; 7. Norfolk 174; 8. Columbus 183; 9. Blair 228; 10. Omaha Central 236; 11. Lincoln Northeast 307; 12. Bellevue West 314; 13. Lincoln East 385.

TOP 10: 1. Isaac Ochoa, NOR, 15:33.20; 2. Max Myers, LSW, 15:48.79; 3. Joe Majerus, LPX, 16:40.09; 4. Noah Lawrence, CHS, 16:42.48; 5. Easton Zastrow, LNS, 16:53.43; 6. Nathan Johnson, LSE, 16:53.77; 7. Kale Muir, LSE, 16:57.98; 8. Ruben Caceres Perez, G.I., 16:58.07; 9. Josiah Bitker, LNS, 16:58.13; 10. Dawson Fricke, BLA, 17:03.56.

OTHER NORFOLK RUNNERS: 27. David Protzman, 17:28.25; 32. William Reynolds, 17:46.67; 56. Jase Test, 18:44.06; 58. Cannon Taake, 18:49.72; 60. Peyton Flohr, 18:51.34; 71. Aaron Garhart, 19:18.65.

GIRLS: 1. Lincoln Southwest 79; 2. Norfolk 81; 3. Lincoln Pius X 102; 4. Millard South 134; 5. York 158; 6. Grand Island 166; 7. Lincoln Southeast 171; 8. Bellevue West 174; 9. Lincoln North Star 185; 10. Blair 257; 11. Omaha Burke 276; 12. Lincoln Northeast 304; 13. Lincoln East 313.

TOP 10: 1. Kassidy Stuckey, YOR, 9:08.76; 2. Abbigail Durow, MS, 19:20.25; 3. Hope Riedel, LNS, 19:38.27; 4. Paige Godfrey, NOR, 19:43.05; 5. Norah Stewart, LPX, 19:43.93; 6. Kara Muller, BW, 19:49.56; 7. Natalie McNamara, BW, 19:53.08; 8. Lily Schwartz, LSW, 20:04.21; 9. Brianne Travis, LNS, 20:15.99; 10. Mya Kafka, LSW, 20:24.35.

OTHER NORFOLK RUNNERS: 11. Rachel Mortimer, 20:32.41; 15. Abby Foster, 20:35.30; 18. Molly Meier, 20:47.77; 35. Esther Protzman, 21:42.43. 47. Amelia Pinkelman, 22:01.39; 49. Madison Hall, 22:08.73.

Good news and bad news in last week's predictions

District games are starting to get underway in the high school circuit, and we’re about to learn more about the landscape in each class as a result. We’ll be talking about wild-card ratings before you know it.

VOLLEYBALL: Norfolk Catholic sweeps triangular

Norfolk Catholic rallied late against Columbus Lakeview for a 25-13, 26-24 win, and then the Knights beat Wayne 25-13, 25-8 in the nightcap of a home triangular Tuesday night. In between, Lakeview defeated Wayne 25-17, 25-11.