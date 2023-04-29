Oakland-Craig sweeps East Husker titles

NORTH BEND — A triple gold medalist in the middle- to long-distance races in the girls division, and a new conference meet record in the boys division highlighted Oakland-Craig's sweep of the East Husker Conference track and field team championships Saturday at Tiger Stadium here.
Chaney Nelson won the 400-, 800-, and 1,600-meter races to help the Knights post 116 points in the girls division. Grant Seagren unleashed a school and meet record-setting discus heave of 172 feet, 8 inches, as Oakland-Craig's boys tallied 99 points to outdistance the competition.
"We stacked it in a way where we would get the maximum points," Nelson said. "With me, that would be more the middle distance, and we stacked the races that we could get 18 points out of, or just 10 points in total. For me, I was willing to do whatever they put me in because I love a variety of races, and I knew they were going to put me in the ones that were going to benefit the team the most."
Clarkson/Leigh's girls finished with 98 points for runner-up, nine points ahead of the host Tigers. Stanton edged West Point-Beemer by four points for the boys runner-up 87-83.
"It feels amazing to do it with this team," Hanel said. "These people are my favorite to be around, and they always push me to be better."
Nelson's closest competition in those three races came from her own team.
She edged teammate Carolyn Magnusson by 0.42 seconds in the 800, giving the Knights a 1-2 finish in the event. In the 1,600, Nelson finished more than half a second ahead of Hadley Walsh of Pender with her time of 5:36.36. She beat Mia Hunke of West Point-Beemer by exactly 1 second in the 400 in 1:01.34.
"I was surprised that I won all three of them. I was expecting to win individual ones, but then looking back and 'oh man, I did win all three of them,' " Nelson said. "We ran strategic races to get our points, but also to keep our legs under us for the next race that was coming."
Chloe Hanel and Brynn Settje, both of Clarkson/Leigh, were double individual event winners as well. Hanel repeated her two victories at Thursday's Norfolk Classic, finishing at 5-2 in the high jump and racing to a 15.63 time in the 100-meter hurdles. Settje swept the long and triple jumps, sailing 16-4.75 in the long jump and 34-0 in the triple jump.
The duo joined with Tanyn Larson and Korbee Wendt for a gold medal finish in the 4x100 in 51.88 seconds, more than three quarters of a second ahead of runner-up North Bend Central.
"We had three track meets this week, but you have to take care of your body," Hanel said. "It's a lot of fun when you take care of your body, drink your water, and just take care of yourself to compete at your highest level."
THE LONE double event winner on the boys side was Lance Brester of Howells-Dodge, who swept the 110- and 300-meter hurdle races.
Brester edged Jessen Booth of Tekamah Herman by 0.42 seconds by winning the 300s in 43.11 seconds. Earlier in the finals, Brester cruised by the field by more than three-quarters of a second in the 110s with his winning time of 15.68 seconds.
"The 110s have been going really well this year. I expected that one," Brester said. "The 300s, I knew that was going to be a tough race. You've got some kids in there and they're pretty good, so I knew it was going to be a tough race. But my form came out, and came out on top."
Oakland-Craig's team title was headlined by Seagren, whose result in the discus allowed him to break his older brother Garrett's school record.
"It means a lot, and it makes it feel really good to set our school record since it was set by my older brother," he said. "That's a lot of fun to beat his and the meet record."
The newest record holder broke down his technique on the throw, which cleared the conference competition by more than 28 feet.
"A lot (of focus) on keeping my chest up," he said. "I like to stay straight with my left arm and my right arm, that way I can have a good left arm lagging, that way I can have a lot of time to follow through and finish my throw, get a lot of power through it."
Oakland-Craig used its depth to win the team title, with Seagren the lone gold medalist.
Girls division
Top six event finishers
Shot: 1. Claire Paasch, WP-B, 39-3.5; 2. Meg Anderson, WP-B, 38-4.25; 3. Arynn Spence, STGA, 37-11.5; 4. Shea Johnson, O-C, 35-11.25; 5. Sophie Dvorak, H-D, 35-1.25; 6. Morgan Ray, O-C, 34-5.75; Discus: 1. Gretchen Seagren, O-C, 116-3; 2. Arynn Spence, STA, 115-0; 3. Mikayla Settles, NBC, 114-5; 4. Sophie Dvorak, H-D, 108-7; 5. Shea Johnson, O-C, 108-2; 6. Meg Anderson, WP-B, 108-0; HJ: 1. Chloe Hanel, C/L, 5-2; 2. Allie Kaup, WP-B, 4-10; 3. Kennedie Gartner, STA, 4-8; 4. Mia Pojar, NBC, 4-8; 5. Emma Yrkoski, TR, 4-8; 6. Addisyn Carson, W-P, 4-8; LJ: 1. Brynn Settje, C/L, 16-4.75; 2. Oliva Hupp, STA, 16-3; 3. Kaitlyn Emanuel, NBC, 15-7.25; 4. Campbell Snodgrass, WP-B, 15-4.75; 5. Sierra Heckenlaible, L-DNE, 15-0.5; 6. Isabella Bonneau, B-R, 14-11.75; TJ: 1. Brynn Settje, C/L, 34-0; 2. Campbell Snodgrass, WP-B, 33-9.25; 3. Blair Fiala, H-D, 33-1.25; 4. Baylee Settje, C/L, 32-4.25; 5. Abigail Sechler, O-C, 32-2.75; 6. Emma Yrkoski, TR, 31-4.25; PV: 1. Josie Stoffel, MAD, 8-8; 2. Bree Pojar, NBC, 8-2; 3. Callie Held, TR, 8-2; 4. (tie) Corah Linnaus, STA, and Tricia Kunkee, TR, 7-8; 6. (tie) Salena Duinkerken, MAD, and Rylan Hansen, STA, 7-8.
100: 1. Alexa Brodd, NBC, 13.03; 2. Oliva Hupp, STA, 13.27; 3. Maya Dolliver, PEN, 13.28; 4. Mollie Spotanski, STA, 13.59; 5. Brynn Settje, C/L, 13.67; 6. Tanyn Larson, C/L, 13.82; 200: 1. Kaitlyn Emanuel, NBC, 27.52; 2. Maya Dolliver, PEN, 27.89; 3. Alexa Brodd, NBC, 27.97; 4. Korbee Wendt, C/L, 28.18; 5. Mollie Spotanski, STA, 28.20; 6. Oliva Hupp, STA, 28.61; 400: 1. Chaney Nelson, O-C, 1:01.34; 2. Mia Hunke, WP-B, 1:02.34; 3. Lindsey Emanuel, NBC, 1:03.34; 4. Emma Wakehouse, T-H, 1:04.04; 5. Blair Fiala, H-D, 1:05.34; 6. Kenna Hughes, WP-B, 1:06.84; 800: 1. Chaney Nelson, O-C, 2:33.60; 2. Carolyn Magnusson, O-C, 2:34.02; 3. Lindsey Emanuel, NBC, 2:35.03; 4. Hadley Walsh, PEN, 2:36.12; 5. Mady Dolliver, PEN, 2:40.73; 6. Emma Heller, W-P, 2:43.42; 1,600: 1. Chaney Nelson, O-C, 5:36.36; 2. Hadley Walsh, PEN, 5:36.90; 3. Carolyn Magnusson, O-C, 5:37.12; 4. Mady Dolliver, PEN, 6:01.33; 5. Madison McKie, STA, 6:17.88; 6. Madison Widick, NBC, 6:24.44; 3,200: 1. Madison McKie, STA, 13:19.08; 2. Lizette Rodriguez, MAD, 13:29.07; 3. Cadence James, W-P, 13:51.60; 4. Madison Widick, NBC, 13:55.36; 5. Brooklyn Richards, O-C, 14:31.04; 6. Brennan Ahrens, O-C, 14:37.09.
100 HH: 1. Chloe Hanel, C/L, 15.63; 2. Mia Hunke, WP-B, 16.25; 3. McKenna Stewart, S-S, 17.13; 4. McKenzie Murphy, B-R, 17.30; 5. Ava Kasik, C/L, 17.44; 6. Mia Pojar, NBC, 17.67; 300 LH: 1. Mia Hunke, WP-B, 47.85; 2. Chloe Hanel, C/L, 48.08; 3. Sadie Nelson, O-C, 52.50; 4. Ava Kasik, C/L, 53.04; 5. Amy Praest, H-D, 53.18; 6. Emma Anderson, O-C, 53.50; 4x100: 1. Clarkson/Leigh (Brynn Settje, Tanyn Larson, Korbee Wendt, Chloe Hanel), 51.88; 2. North Bend Central, 52.67; 3. Oakland-Craig, 53.98; 4. Stanton, 54.12; 5. Pender, 54.39; 6. Howells-Dodge, 56.40; 4x400: 1. West Point-Beemer (Campbell Snodgrass, Kenna Hughes, Allie Kaup, Mia Hunke), 4:22.07; 2. Tekamah-Herman, 4:24.99; 3. Oakland-Craig, 4:29.42; 4. Clarkson/Leigh, 4:35.03; 5. Stanton, 4:36.31; 6. Wisner-Pilger, 4:40.02; 4x800: 1. Oakland-Craig (Carolyn Magnusson, Gabi Linder, Madison Enstrom, Sydney Guzinski), 10:45.80; 2. Pender, 10:53.36; 3. Bancroft-Rosalie, 11:31.21; 4. Clarkson/Leigh, 11:34.92; 5. Wisner-Pilger, 11:40.02; 6. North Bend Central, 11:50.50.
Boys division
Top six event finishers
Shot: 1. Barrett Wilke, STA, 57-0; 2. JT Brands, O-C, 56-6.75; 3. Grant Seagren, O-C, 53-4; 4. Jestin Bayer, H-D, 51-1.75; 5. Ryder Kleckner, TR, 48-6; 6. Ethan Dale, WP-B, 46-11.5; Discus: 1. Grant Seagren, O-C, 172-8; 2. Barrett Wilke, STA, 144-5; 3. Braylon Anderson, O-C, 142-4; 4. Ren Brown, STA, 139-10; 5. Brady Johnson, O-C, 139-6; 6. Hunter Carpenter, B-R, 132-4; HJ: 1. Elliott Nottlemann, B-R, 6-4; 2. Lance Brester, H-D, 6-2; 3. Aandy Dominguez, H-D, 5-10; 4. Hunter Palmer, W-P, 5-8; 5. Lincoln Benne, O-C, 5-8; 6. Andre Martin, H-D, 5-8; LJ: 1. Spencer Ramaekers, TR, 20-5.75; 2. Treven Weddle, WP-B, 20-3.5; 3. Jordan Griffin, MAD, 19-10.5; 4. Drew Beeson, C/L, 19-10.5; 5. Trey Steffensmeier, C/L, 19-3.75; 6. Joey Steffensmeier, C/L, 19-0.5; TJ: 1. Treven Weddle, WP-B, 43-3; 2. LJ McNeill, O-C, 42-4; 3. Reece Williams, T-H, 41-10.75; 4. Peyton Bruce, NBC, 40-0.5; 5. Jaxen Jorgensen, O-C, 39-6.5; 6. Trey Steffensmeier, C/L, 39-5.5; PV: 1. Jax Jacobson, W-P, 13-2; 2. Griffin Jordan, MAD, 12-2; 3. Jordan Settles, NBC, 12-2; 4. Walker Ott, W-P, 12-2; 5. Devon Schultz, W-P, 6. Braxton Chvatal, NBC, 11-2.
100: 1. Brody Krusemark, PEN, 10.96; 2. Mitchell Hupp, STA, 11.25; 3. Spencer Ramaekers, TR, 11.60; 4. Elliott Nottlemann, B-R, 11.62; 5. Ryan Woitaszewski, W-P, 11.62; 6. Jason Claussen, STA, 11.76; 200: 1. Mitchell Hupp, STA, 23.39; 2. Elliott Nottlemann, B-R, 23.40; 3. Jason Claussen, STA, 24.13; 4. Treven Weddle, WP-B, 24.21; 5. Nate McDonald, NBC, 24.65; 6. Spencer Ramaekers, TR, 24.65; 400: 1. Reece Williams, T-H, 52.77; 2. Mitchell Hupp, STA, 53.13; 3. August Scholting, W-P, 53.14; 4. Dawson Meyer, O-C, 53.49; 5. Carter Bousquet, O-C, 53.52; 6. Koyo Sone, B-R, 54.26; 800: 1. Kole Bacon, B-R, 2:09.23; 2. Eddy Pedraza, MAD, 2:10.13; 3. Caleb Schlichting, L-DNE, 2:10.63; 4. Dawson Meyer, O-C, 2:11.65; 5. Jaden Smith, NBC, 2:13.45; 6. Andrew Schlichting, L-DNE, 2:14.96; 1,600: 1. Caleb Schlichting, L-DNE, 4:53.76; 2. Brier Cerny, NBC, 4:55.20; 3. Austin Frana, NBC, 5:03.19; 4. Jeremiah Druckenmiller, O-C, 5:06.57; 5. Gage Stutzman, H-D, 5:13.32; 6. Braden Hardin, L-DNE, 5:14.66; 3,200: 1. Brier Cerny, NBC, 10:32.69; 2. Gage Stutzman, H-D, 10:49.09; 3. Gannon Walsh, PEN, 10:50.02; 4. Jeremiah Druckenmiller, O-C, 11:15.81; 5. Chance Mock, L-DNE, 11:26.91; 6. Bryant Peck, W-P, 11:29.28.
110 HH: 1. Lance Brester, H-D, 15.68; 2. Christian Ramirez, WP-B, 16.46; 3. Will Robertson, WP-B, 16.51; 4. Jessen Booth, T-H, 16.92; 5. Andre Martin, H-D, 17.13; 6. Winston Wilkey, O-C, 17.44; 300 IH: 1. Lance Brester, H-D, 43.11; 2. Jessen Booth, T-H, 43.53; 3. Adrian Robinson, T-H, 43.74; 4. Christian Ramirez, WP-B, 44.05; 5. Becker Pohlman, STA, 44.46; 6. Owen Heller, W-P, 44.86; 4x100: 1. Stanton (Jason Claussen, Jordan Claussen, Becker Pohlman, Mitchell Hupp), 45.09; 2. West Point-Beemer, 46.34; 3. Twin River, 46.90; 4. Oakland-Craig, 47.08; 5. Wisner-Pilger, 47.20; 6. Bancroft-Rosalie, 48.04; 4x400: 1. Bancroft-Rosalie (Kole Bacon, Koyo Sone, Elliott Nottlemann, Mason Dolezal), 3:34.93; 2. Oakland-Craig, 3:37.96; 3. Wisner-Pilger, 3:39.26; 4. Howells-Dodge, 3:40.79; 5. West Point-Beemer, 3:44.10; 6. North Bend Central, 3:48.78; 4x800: 1. Lyons-Decatur Northeast (Andrew Schlichting, Chance Mock, Braden Hardin, Caleb Schlichting), 9:13.70; 2. Stanton, 9:27.43; 3. Oakland-Craig, 9:35.65; 4. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 9:45.59; 5. Howells-Dodge, 9:46.08; 6. West Point-Beemer, 10:19.67.