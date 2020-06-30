Rockney Pick of Wisner-Pilger fired a 1-over par 73 in taking the lead at the Oakland-Craig Invitational on Monday.
The two-day Class C event is being hosted by the Oakland Golf Club.
Other area golfers sitting among the top 10 heading into Tuesday’s final round are Ian Lundquist of Oakland-Craig and Riley Kuehn of Hartington Cedar Catholic, who each shot 79 and are tied for seventh. Eric Adnerson of Norfolk Catholic and Brock Rodgers of Tekamah-Herman each shot 80 and are tied for 10th.
Team scores
Oakland-Craig 328, Bishop Neumann 329, Grand Island Central Catholic 334, Columbus Scotus 347, Doniphan Trumbull 355, Yutan 359, David City 375, Johnson County Central 404, Norfolk Catholic 411.
Top 15 individuals
1. Rockney Peck, W-P, 73; 2. Eli Fox, GICC, 74; 3. (tie) Jordan Kracl, DC, and Jacob Woodmancy, Perkins County, 75; 5. Ethan Smith, DT, 77; 6. Tylen Jakob, David City Aquinas, 78; 7. (tie) Ian Lundquist, O-C, and Boston Pentico, Wahoo Neumann and Riley Kuehn, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 79; 10. (tie) Griffin Hendricks, DT, and Eric Anderson, NC, and Colbi Smith, South Loup, and Brock Rodgers, TH, 80.
OTHER NC GOLFERS
Jacob Cerny 98, Aden Dominissee 98, Ashten Cunningham 135, Gavin Tosten 147.