LINCOLN — The Nebraska track and field program announced the addition of 48 student-athletes to its 2020 signing class on Monday.
Of the 48 additions, 17 were Nebraska high school seniors in 2018-19, including state champions in Trent Lockard (Lincoln Christian, 400 and 800), Darius Luff (Lincoln, 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles), Lincoln McPhillips (Hartington-Newcastle, 100, long jump), Nick Ronnfeldt (BRLD, discus and shot put), Kevin Shubert (West Omaha, shot put and discus), Brent Wetovick (Fullerton, 400 and 800) and Taya Skelton (Fort Calhoun, 3,200).
Three of the additions are from the Daily News’ coverage area.
They are:
Jacob Long of Clearwater-Orchard (combined events)
Set prep bests in the high jump (6-4) and long jump (21-6); n Was the NSAA Class D State Champion in the high jump and runner-up in the triple jump in 2018
He also finished fourth in the high jump, sixth in the triple jump and eighth in the long jump at the 2019 Nebraska state meet.
Lincoln McPhillips of Hartington-Newcastle (jumps)
Set prep bests in the 100 (11.11), high jump (6-8), long jump (22-4½) and triple jump (45-10)
Won the state championship in the 100 and long jump at the 2019 Nebraska state meet while also finishing as the runner-up in the triple jump and third in the high jump
Also finished third in the high jump at the 2018 state meet.
Nick Ronnfeldt of Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur (throws)
Had prep bests of 58-1¾ in the shot put and 165-1 in the discus
Was the 2019 Nebraska Class C State Champion in the discus and shot put
Placed fifth in the shot put at the state meet in 2018.