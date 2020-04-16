LINCOLN — The president of the University of Nebraska said Wednesday he remains optimistic that Husker football fans will have a reason to cheer this fall.
NU President Ted Carter said that while “a lot needs to happen” between now and the start of football season, he expects professional sports and NCAA sports to return, in some form.
“I’m looking forward to seeing fans back in Memorial Stadium,” Carter said. “I think we’ll find a way.”
He responded to comments made by Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of President Donald Trump’s key advisers on the coronavirus pandemic, that cast doubt on whether college football could kick off this fall, particularly with fans in the stands.
Fauci said that pro sports might be able to conduct a season without fans, if teams were isolated and tested regularly for COVID-19. But that might not be workable for college athletes, especially if university campuses remain closed for classes.
Carter, speaking at Gov. Pete Ricketts’ daily coronavirus briefing, said he’s the last person who would contradict Fauci, who is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. But the NU president said that he’s an optimist, despite the complexity of coordinating a football season among the 130 Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) schools across the country.
Football people he talks to, Carter said, do not want to conduct a season without fans, because they are such a big part of college athletics.
But in his opinion, the cooperation shown by Nebraskans for social distancing guidelines bodes well for a football season to be held, perhaps with some delay, and perhaps without a full house of fans.
“It will be a long time before things will be like they were a year ago, but I do think there will be a return of pro sports and college sports at some level,” Carter said.
New business survey
Carter joined the governor on Wednesday to announce a new business survey, which was developed with the help of the university, that is aimed at helping the state government gather information and ideas from business owners about the current and future impact of the coronavirus. The survey, Ricketts said, will help devise the best path toward reopening businesses.
Besides NU, the Omaha and Lincoln Chambers of Commerce, as well as the state chamber, helped state economic development officials devise the survey. Businesses and nonprofit groups are asked to take the survey at: cpar.unomaha.edu/nebusinessresponse.
Day care centers
Ricketts signed an executive order Wednesday that will allow recipients of child care subsidies from the state whose child care center has closed to temporarily use a relative, neighbor or friend as a drop-in day care provider.
The executive order will also allow licensed day care centers that had to close to continue to get subsidies from the state, even though children won’t be in their facility. The governor said that will allow day care centers to survive and allow recipients of state aid to retain a place for their child when the day care center reopens.
An estimated 16% of the state’s licensed day care centers have closed since the coronavirus hit, officials said, affecting about 4,421 children who get state subsidies for child care.
‘Paycheck protection’ loans
A total of 18,565 Nebraska businesses have applied for federal “paycheck protection” loans, worth about $2.7 billion, Ricketts said Wednesday. That’s more than some larger states, like Oregon and Utah, he said.
To wear or not to wear masks
“If people want to wear masks, we certainly encourage that,” Ricketts said Wednesday.
He said that wearing masks was not included in his “six rules to keep Nebraskans healthy” because he didn’t want the rules to be too numerous.
Lack of coronavirus tests
Ricketts said that after a month of social distancing guidelines in Nebraska, he feels they have worked to slow the spread of the virus, but the state remains hampered by a lack of coronavirus tests. He said he’s been on the phone recently with companies that produce a reagent used in the testing that is in short supply and hopes to have news soon on adding to the state’s supply.
“It will be a challenge, but I feel like we’re making progress,” the governor said.