COLUMBUS — The Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association recently released its 2020 award winners.
Winners will be honored at the annual Hall of Fame Banquet to be held Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Ramada Hotel in Columbus.
Area coaches among the winners are Tyler Legate of Pierce, Dean Boyer of Plainview, Robbie Lovejoy of Winnebago, Randy Schroeder of Atkinson West Holt and Ray Maxwell of West Point-Beemer
An area wrestler among the winners is Gage Krolikowski of Valentine.
Area special award winners are Randy Kliment of Creighton, Dan Mowinkle of Hooper Logan View, Linda Maxwell of West Point-Beemer and Tristan Simmons of Norfolk.
This year’s winners include:
Ekfelt Coach of the Year
Class A: Nate Olson, Millard South
Class B: Tyler Legate, Pierce
Class C: Johnnie Ferrence, Ord
Class D: Dean Boyer, Plainview
Pinnacle Bank Scholarship
Class B - Collin Quandt. Northwest
Class D - Corey Dawes, Burwell
Class C - Robbie Lovejoy, Winnebago
Guy Mytty Senior Wrestler
Class A - Isaac Trumble, Millard South
Class B - Grady Griess, Northwest
Class C - Gage Krolikowski, Valentine
Class D - Marcus Cave, Weeping Water
Manstedt Wrestler of the Year
Isaac Trumble, Millard South
Family of the Year
Derry and Kathy Trampe, Ord
Assistant Coach of the Year
Matt Bates, David City
Coaches Wife
Linda Maxwell, West Point-Beemer
Patron of the Year
Kenny Wingender, Omaha Bryan
Media Person of the Year
NE Wrestling Crew
McIntyre/Wattnam AwARD
Randy Schroeder, West Holt
Distinguished Service Award
Guy Cope, Omaha (Retiring Official)
Randy Kliment, Creighton
Dan Mowinkle, Logan View
Gary Maresh, Central City
Official of the Year
Eric Weisendorfer, Pleasanton
New Official of the Year
Tristan Simmons, Norfolk
Dual State Teams, Coaches
Class A: Nate Olson, Millard South
Class B: Nolan Laux, Hastings
Class C: Emery/Pflum, Aquinas Catholic
Class D: Dean Boyer, Plainview
Individual State Teams, Coaches
Class A: Nate Olson, Millard South
Class B: Nolan Laux, Hastings
Class C: Tahner Thiem, David City
Class D: Dean Boyer, Plainview
Girls State Team, Coach
West Point-Beemer, Ray Maxwell