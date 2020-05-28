NDN wrestling

COLUMBUS — The Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association recently released its 2020 award winners.

Winners will be honored at the annual Hall of Fame Banquet to be held Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Ramada Hotel in Columbus.

Area coaches among the winners are Tyler Legate of Pierce, Dean Boyer of Plainview, Robbie Lovejoy of Winnebago, Randy Schroeder of Atkinson West Holt and Ray Maxwell of West Point-Beemer

An area wrestler among the winners is Gage Krolikowski of Valentine.

Area special award winners are Randy Kliment of Creighton, Dan Mowinkle of Hooper Logan View, Linda Maxwell of West Point-Beemer and Tristan Simmons of Norfolk.

This year’s winners include:

Ekfelt Coach of the Year

Class A: Nate Olson, Millard South

Class B: Tyler Legate, Pierce

Class C: Johnnie Ferrence, Ord

Class D: Dean Boyer, Plainview

Pinnacle Bank Scholarship

Class B - Collin Quandt. Northwest

Class D - Corey Dawes, Burwell

Class C - Robbie Lovejoy, Winnebago

Guy Mytty Senior Wrestler

Class A - Isaac Trumble, Millard South

Class B - Grady Griess, Northwest

Class C - Gage Krolikowski, Valentine

Class D - Marcus Cave, Weeping Water

Manstedt Wrestler of the Year

Isaac Trumble, Millard South

Family of the Year

Derry and Kathy Trampe, Ord

Assistant Coach of the Year

Matt Bates, David City

Coaches Wife

Linda Maxwell, West Point-Beemer

Patron of the Year

Kenny Wingender, Omaha Bryan

Media Person of the Year

NE Wrestling Crew

McIntyre/Wattnam AwARD

Randy Schroeder, West Holt

Distinguished Service Award

Guy Cope, Omaha (Retiring Official)

Randy Kliment, Creighton

Dan Mowinkle, Logan View

Gary Maresh, Central City

 Official of the Year

Eric Weisendorfer, Pleasanton

New Official of the Year

Tristan Simmons, Norfolk

Dual State Teams, Coaches

Class A: Nate Olson, Millard South

Class B: Nolan Laux, Hastings

Class C: Emery/Pflum, Aquinas Catholic

Class D: Dean Boyer, Plainview

Individual State Teams, Coaches

Class A: Nate Olson, Millard South

Class B: Nolan Laux, Hastings

Class C: Tahner Thiem, David City

Class D: Dean Boyer, Plainview

Girls State Team, Coach

West Point-Beemer, Ray Maxwell

