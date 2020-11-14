BURNSVILLE, Minn. — The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference announced on Friday afternoon a conference-only schedule for basketball for the 2020-21 academic year.
The schedules were approved by the NSIC board of directors with the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, and staff as the top priority. Both the basketball and wrestling schedules will begin in January and schools will follow NCAA Sports Science Institute (SSI) guidelines for competition.
To mitigate COVID-19 exposure, schools will only compete against one opponent each week of the season.
The NSIC men’s and women’s basketball schedules will be 16 games played over eight weeks with teams playing the same opponent at one site on back-to-back days. For this season, the NSIC will only crown North and South division champions.
The season will start with two games against one NSIC out-of-division opponent that will not count toward the division title. The conference schedule will then consist of 14 games with teams playing each member of its division twice. The Wildcats will play eight home games and eight road games.
Wayne State will open the amended 2020-21 season at home on Saturday, Jan. 2, and Sunday, Jan. 3, hosting Northern State at Rice Auditorium. All women’s games tip off at either 3:30 or 5:30 p.m. All men’s games start at either 5:30 or 7:30 p.m.
For other sports that do not operate under a conference schedule, such as men’s and women’s indoor track and field, schools will continue with the development of their schedules and with competition beginning in January.
Enhanced preseason reveals will be announced in mid-December for all winter sports via the NSIC Network and at NorthernSun.org. Those will include preseason coaches’ polls, preseason players of the year, preseason student-athletes to watch, team previews and commentary from coaches.
Wayne State basketball schedule
Jan. 2-3 Host Northern State
Jan. 8-9 Host Concordia-St. Paul
Jan. 15-16 At Minnesota State (Mankato, Minn.)
Jan. 22-23 Host Upper Iowa
Jan. 29-30 At Winona State (Winona Minn.)
Feb. 5-6 At University of Sioux Falls
Feb. 12-13 Host Southwest Minnesota State
Feb. 19-20 At Augustana (Sioux Falls, S.D.)