NSAA to suspend practices, competitions

LINCOLN — The Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) announced late Monday morning that all activity practices are suspended until Monday, March 30, and competitions are suspended until Thursday, April 2, in a release on its website.
"These suspensions may be extended should the conditions warrant," the release read.
The NSAA completed its final winter sports season with last weekend's boys basketball state tournament. It was the only sporting event held nationally after Thursday.
Spring sports practices had started on Monday, March 2. The first spring contests were originally scheduled to begin this Thursday, March 19.