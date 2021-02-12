Effective Friday, Feb. 12, the NSAA restrictions allow for 75% capacity.
— Face coverings are required and must cover the nose and mouth at all times; Schools will make additional guidelines for specific facilities and circumstances; Spectators are expected to self-screen prior to attending NPS events; Groups are strongly encouraged to physically distance (6’ between groups); Concessions are not available. No outside food or drink allowed; Home events will be streamed on the NPS Activities YouTube Channel.
— Basketball: Main gym — 75% occupancy. If/when 1,350 is reached, the ticket gates will close; Auxiliary gym — 75% occupancy. If/when 198 is reached, the Aux gym doors will close; Norfolk Jr. High Main Gym — 75% occupancy allows 596: Norfolk Jr. High Auditorium — 75% occupancy allows 733: Norfolk Middle School main gym — 75% occupancy allows 312.
— Concerts and performances in Carson Theatre — 75% occupancy. If/when 925 is reached, the doors are closed.
— Speech and debate virtual competitions at NHS — Four guests per participant.