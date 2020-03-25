NSAA extends suspension until May 1

NSAA logo NDN

LINCOLN — The Nebraska School Activities Association announced early Wednesday afternoon that it has extended its suspension of practices and competition through Friday, May 1, due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“These suspensions may be extended should the conditions warrant,” the NSAA said in a statement posted on its website.

Earlier this week, Norfolk Public Schools announced that all of its activities were canceled through the end of the school year. Norfolk Catholic and Lutheran High Northeast had not yet made such an announcement as of early Wednesday afternoon.

The NSAA had originally planned to make an announcement this coming Monday as to the future of its spring activities.

“The NSAA encourages all member schools to follow CDC, local, state and federal health department regulations,” the organization added.

