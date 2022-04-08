NSAA delays basketball decision

LINCOLN — It will be another month before the Nebraska School Activities Association board decides the format for the 2023 girls and boys basketball championships.
There is one certainty. They will be played on separate weeks after being combined this year because of conflicting dates at Pinnacle Bank Arena with the Big Ten wrestling tournament.
Either the tournaments will return to their traditional three-day schedules, using PBA, the Devaney Center and two Lincoln high school gyms on the first day, PBA and Devaney for the Friday semifinals and PBA for the Saturday finals, or go to four days and eliminate the need for the smaller-capacity high school gyms.
The NSAA board agreed at its Thursday meeting to send a second survey to schools with the two options in advance of its May 20 meeting in Omaha. Schools already were surveyed after the weeklong tournament. That survey also included rejected options of a four-day tournament with semifinals spread across two days at PBA, and a six-day combined tournament like this year.
The board unanimously passed the adoption of a third class for baseball. Class B and Class C will be of equal size. This year there are 39 teams, including 10 formed from multiple schools, in Class B. Some of those 10 teams, once their cooperative sponsorship agreements expire after 2023, are anticipated to split up and field separate programs.
Also in 2023 for the state baseball tournament will be the adoption of a new format. In each class, the eight qualifying teams will be seeded into two four-team brackets that will be double elimination. The bracket winners will meet in a one-game, winner-take-all final that replaces the eight-team, double-elimination bracket. The change is anticipated to bring live television coverage of the finals.
The board approved Classes C-1 and C-2 joining Classes A and B in having the higher seed host football playoff games in all rounds through the semifinals. Also, the state basketball tournament will use instant replay, when a broadcast feed is available, to review end-of-game or overtime shots for whether they were taken in time and if it was a 2-point field goal or a 3-pointer.