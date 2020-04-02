NSAA cancels remaining activities

LINCOLN — The Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) announced late Thursday morning that all practices and competitions for the rest of the school year have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The statement falls in line with Gov. Pete Ricketts’ directed health measure issued Wednesday night that closed in-school classes for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.
“These cancellations are part of a new Directed Health Measure issued by Governor Ricketts,” the NSAA statement read. “Bylaw 3.2.7 (Summer Activities) will go into effect on May 26th. In the interim, Bylaw 3.2.6.1 (School-Year, Out-of-Season) is expected to be followed by all member school athletic programs.”
The coronavirus first affected NSAA activities with the boys basketball state tournament. On March 11, hours after officials announced that a male Crofton High School student who had attended the girls state tournament games March 5 had tested positive for COVID-19, the NSAA accepted the recommendation of the Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department to restrict attendance at boys tournament games to immediate family members.
Nebraska was one of the last four states to have high school competition. The boys tournament finished on schedule March 14.
On March 16, the NSAA suspended practices until March 30 and competition until April 2. That was superseded March 25 by the closures through May 1.
The NSAA’s spring postseason was to begin May 2 with soccer districts. State soccer has May 13 through 19 dates in Omaha, state baseball May 16 through 21 in Lincoln and Papillion, state girls tennis May 21 and 22 in Omaha and Lincoln, state track and field May 22 and 23 at Burke Stadium and state boys golf May 27 and 28 at four sites across the state.
When he made the March 25 announcement, Bellar said the NSAA was continuing to follow federal and state directives.
“If things happen on the positive side faster than we expect, we can make adjustments that way,” he said. “If the closings go past May 1, there’s not a lot we can do at that point in time.”
All schools are still advised to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) along with stipulations issued by other agencies.
“The NSAA continues to encourage all member schools to follow CDC, local, state and federal health department recommendations,” the organization said.
